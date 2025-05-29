Flavors of Florida Returns to Disney Springs for Summer 2025

Disney Springs is heating up this summer with the return of the much-anticipated “Flavors of Florida” event, a delicious celebration of the Sunshine State’s vibrant culinary scene. Running from June 27 through August 10, 2025, this year’s festival promises to be the biggest and boldest yet, featuring over 90 unique menu items across more than 45 dining locations.

From citrus-inspired cocktails to locally sourced seafood and tropical desserts, Flavors of Florida showcases the best of Florida’s food culture. Whether you’re a foodie, a family exploring new tastes, or just curious about regional cuisine, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Culinary Demonstrations and Exclusive Pairing Events

A highlight of the festival is the weekly culinary series presented by Kroger Delivery, happening on select Fridays. During these events, some of Disney Springs’ most talented chefs will perform live cooking demonstrations. Guests can watch them create signature dishes and learn the stories and inspiration behind each flavorful creation. These demonstrations are free to attend, but registration is required, making them a popular attraction among festivalgoers.

Additionally, this year introduces exclusive pairing events. These intimate experiences will feature specially curated multi-course meals paired with select wines, beers, or cocktails. These events offer a deeper dive into Florida’s diverse food and beverage scene and require both registration and a separate fee.

Discover the Springs: Interactive Fun for All Ages

The 2025 event also includes the fun and engaging “Discover the Springs” seek-and-find activity. This interactive scavenger hunt leads guests on an exploration throughout Disney Springs, encouraging them to discover hidden gems and surprises. Those who complete the activity will receive a special reward, adding an extra layer of excitement to the visit.

Must-Try Dishes and Returning Favorites

Among the standout dishes is the St. Augustine Datil Pepper Fritas at The Daily Poutine, featuring crispy pork, spicy datil pepper sauce, and Florida hearts of palm slaw, all topped with beer cheese made with a local orange pilsner.

Don’t miss the return of the popular Sunshine Stroll Orange Pilsner, a refreshing local brew that perfectly captures Florida’s citrusy essence. It’s available at select bars and outdoor carts around Disney Springs.

A Can’t-Miss Summer Event

With its wide variety of unique bites, interactive activities, and engaging culinary showcases, the 2025 Flavors of Florida event at Disney Springs is a flavorful journey you won’t miss. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a returning fan, this event is a delicious way to savor summer in the heart of Walt Disney World.