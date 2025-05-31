Disneyland Could Introduce More Themed Areas Following ‘Lion King’ Land Announcement

Disneyland Paris is in the midst of one of its most ambitious expansions ever. With Frozen and The Lion King lands already confirmed for Disney Adventure World (which will be the new name given to Walt Disney Studios Park), and a Tangled attraction also on the way, the park is entering an exciting new era where themed areas are concerned.

But there’s one often-overlooked attraction that could quietly introduce even more themed areas — in miniature form: Le Pays des Contes de Fées.

Known in English as the Storybook Land Canal Boats (or “The Land of Fairy Tales” in French), this gentle miniature boat ride has been part of Disneyland Paris since 1994, two years after its opening (it can also be found in Disneyland California).

Riders cruise past scaled-down re-creations of areas from classic Disney tales: Beast’s village and the Beast’s castle from Beauty and the Beast (1991), the dwarfs’ mine and cottage from Snow White (1937), The Emerald City and Witch’s Castle from The Wizard of Oz, and many more — each one painstakingly detailed, complete with characters and music.

There’s also Rapunzel’s high tower from Tangled (2010) and Prince Eric’s seaside castle from The Little Mermaid (1989). Now, following a refurbishment last year, the ride also includes beautifully rendered miniatures of characters and landmarks from Frozen (2013), Winnie the Pooh, and Up (2009).

The refurbishment has proven that even the most classic — and tiniest — attractions can evolve. But what’s particularly exciting is what this development might suggest. If there’s suddenly room for the likes of Arendelle and Hundred Acre Wood, there’s no reason why we couldn’t one day see scenes from Moana, Zootopia, or Coco gliding past the boat’s edge.

Imagine a Coco land full of glowing marigold bridges and music from the Land of the Dead. Or a Zootopia area divided into multiple biomes — rainforest, tundra, desert — each one swarming with miniature animals. Even a small Moana-inspired village along the Polynesian coast would feel right at home at the water’s edge.

With The Lion King finally getting its due in a fully immersive land, the possibilities for what comes next feel wide open. And while Le Pays des Contes de Fées might not predict future expansions, like the bigger world it’s set in, it will undoubtedly continue to celebrate the wide range of stories that Disney has brought to life — one miniature moment at a time.

