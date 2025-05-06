First Responders Take Over Main Street at Disneyland California

On Monday, dozens of first responders paraded down Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park. Disneyland Resort put on the “Heroes Salute Cavalcade” to celebrate firefighters, police officers, and other emergency responders who helped with January’s tragic wildfires in California.

The one-time parade featured several first responders and their families, as well as Disney and Pixar characters, including Merida from Brave (2012), Miguel from Coco (2017), Princess Jasmine and the Genie from Aladdin (1992), Peter Pan, Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale, and, of course, Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Disneyland Resort firefighters joined the procession to honor their fellow California first responders, and guests and members of the media were given complimentary buttons celebrating the LA wildfire heroes.

Joshua Fillinger, an LAPD police officer who helped evacuate families during the Palisades Fire, told KTLA that the celebrations at Disneyland Resort made him “speechless.” He’d been visiting the Southern California Disney park with his family “since he was a boy.”

“I can’t even tell you how much it meant to me and my family to get that email,” he explained. “Disney just put in all this effort to take care of my partner and me, and it makes me want to work harder and dedicate myself more to doing what’s right for people and trying to make a difference.”

Brothers Adam and Ian VanGerpe also participated in the Heroes Salute Cavalcade. Both employees of the LAFD, Adam spent 28 days sharing critical safety information with the public amid the ongoing wildfires, while Ian spent 14 days on the front lines. They were grateful for Disney and other organizations that stepped up to support the first responders.

“The outpouring of love and support that we received was unprecedented. I’ve never seen anything like it. The food and donations, and just how much people cared about us and what we’re doing, it’s pretty amazing and impressive,” Ian told KTLA.

Disneyland Resort is also offering a free one-day Park Hopper ticket to first responders through August 7, 2025. “Heroes Tickets” are available to California firefighters, Los Angeles-based law enforcement, emergency medical technicians, and other mutual aid departments who helped combat January’s tragic wildfires. Disney contacted qualifying agencies in April to offer the complimentary Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park tickets.

