Disney World Unveils Multiple New Upcharges for 2025 Vacations

The cost of a Disney World vacation is rising.

Due to the sheer size and scope of the Walt Disney World Resort, guests have their work cut out for them when it comes to actually planning their visit. However, for many, one of the biggest obstacles of a trip to Disney World is the price.

While there are ways to save some cash, “The Most Magical Place on Earth” can be quite an expensive vacation, even when considering the resort’s limited-time deals and special rates.

Not only do guests need to purchase park tickets, which range from $130 to $200 per person per day, but they also need to plan meals, book hotel rooms, and figure out what kind of transportation they will be using. This of course does not include flights to and from Walt Disney World or any potential souvenirs and gifts they may purchase during their trip.

Yes, a trip to Walt Disney World can be incredibly costly, but Disney doesn’t seem keen on fixing this problem anytime soon.

While Disney World is meant to be a place where “all are welcome,” the theme park resort has made great efforts in recent years to give those with some extra cash opportunities to spend it. From exclusive events and dining options to special in-park experiences, Disney World features a wide range of extra add-ons guests can spring for if their budget allows.

One of the most recent examples is Disney World’s annual Halloween event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Held at Magic Kingdom between August and October, this party offers guests a whole host of spooky, Halloween-themed activities to enjoy.

These activities range from special photo opportunities to unique food and beverage options. However, perhaps the best aspect of this ticketed event is the lower crowd levels, which allow guests to make the most of their extra time inside Magic Kingdom.

A ticket to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party grants guests extra nighttime hours at the park, giving them more time to enjoy classic dark rides like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as newer attractions like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and TRON Lightcycle / Run.

Of course, this party comes at a cost, and quite a big one. Tickets to Magic Kingdom’s Halloween event for 2025 range between $119 and $229 per person. The $229 price point represents an increase of $30 over 2024’s highest price. This does not include regular admission to Magic Kingdom, meaning the overall price of a full park day could easily surpass $400.

Another way a day at Walt Disney World is getting more expensive lies with the resort’s two new bars. A new tavern inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean is set to open inside Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland this year.

This new bar serves as both an extra thing to do at the parks and also an extension of the Pirates of the Caribbean storyline, featuring elements of both the classic ride and the live-action films that spawned from it.

Named The Beak and Barrel, this highly themed bar looks to be an exciting addition to the Magic Kingdom. Of course, this experience isn’t free, though a few drinks and small bites likely won’t break the bank. The Beak and Barrel will operate similarly to Oga’s Cantina at Galaxy’s Edge, allowing patrons to immerse themselves in their own storyline, only this time of the pirate variety.

Guests will have a time limit once inside, a necessity given how popular The Beak and Barrel will likely be. Exact price details have not yet been revealed, but more information is set to drop soon.

The Beak and Barrel isn’t the only new bar set to open in 2025 at Walt Disney World, with EPCOT getting its own new lounge as well. Named GEO-82, a reference to the park’s opening year, this new bar appears to be everything one could want from an EPCOT-themed lounge, including unique drink and food options, as well as a stunning atmosphere.

GEO-82 is unique in a few ways, notably due to its 21+ age restriction. This exclusion is rarely seen at the Disney parks and will likely make GEO-82 feel quite unique and special compared to all the other locations around the resort.

GEO-82 features its own additional upcharges. Guests can book a nighttime fireworks viewing package at the bar. This will grant patrons special seating, perfect for viewing EPCOT’s nighttime show, The Symphony of Us. This package is priced at $180, quite a high cost considering theme park admission is not included.

Will you be doing any of these experiences at Walt Disney World?