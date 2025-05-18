Sick at Disney World? The Real Problem Might Be Hiding in Your Drink

Most of us go to Disney World expecting to leave with magical memories—not stomach cramps, headaches, or multiple days of feeling downright awful.

But for at least one guest, that’s exactly what happened. And the most surprising part? It wasn’t the food, the heat, or even a stomach bug that was to blame. According to this Disney fan, the real culprit turned out to be something most people never even think twice about: the straws.

Yes, really. The straws.

This guest shared on social media that they had been getting sick during their Disney World vacation. At first, they thought it might’ve been something they ate—or maybe just exhaustion from the parks. But the symptoms weren’t going away.

In fact, they got worse the longer they stayed. After ruling out several options, they finally made a shocking discovery: the straws Disney uses throughout the parks are made from a gluten-based material. And this person happened to have a gluten intolerance.

It’s something many people wouldn’t even think to check. Disney made a commitment to sustainability, and their transition to paper straws — and no lids — years ago was part of that eco-friendly push. But what they don’t exactly advertise is that these straws may contain wheat—something that’s absolutely not safe for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

So, how does that even happen?

Some eco-straws are made with wheat byproducts as part of the binding process. While they look like regular paper, they’re technically not gluten-free. That means every time someone with gluten sensitivity takes a sip through one, they could unknowingly be exposing themselves to trace amounts of gluten. And when you’re sipping on every drink that way throughout your vacation? It adds up fast.

To be fair, Disney is great about handling food allergies and dietary needs. This is not a “knock” on Disney World whatsoever. Most table-service restaurants have allergy menus, and the cast members are trained to answer questions and find accommodations.

But something like a straw? It’s so small and so automatic that it can probably slip under the radar for many guests who have this kind of intolerance. So, what should you do if you have a gluten sensitivity or allergy?

First, it’s a good idea to bring your own reusable straw just to be safe. There are plenty of silicone and metal options out there that are easy to carry in a park bag and won’t melt in your drink. Cups are given without a straw at locations anyway, so they are not hard to avoid.

This, however, is something to keep in mind for those traveling to Disney World or anywhere across the country.