A Change at Disney World Is Sending Guests to the Emergency Room – Here’s Why

An alleged change at the Walt Disney World Resort hotels has forced some guests to seek emergency medical care.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to more than 20 Value, Moderate, and Deluxe Resort hotels. From campsites to Disney Vacation Club (DVC) villas, there’s a room option for every family. All Disney Resort hotel guests receive benefits like early theme park entry, advanced access to dining reservations, and more.

Unfortunately, some loyal Walt Disney World Resort guests say a change in their hotel rooms has negatively impacted their vacations. The discussion among Disney Parks fans began on Reddit when u/stonygirl87 said their child had a severe allergic reaction to their bedsheets, forcing them to seek emergency medical care.

“Does anyone know what detergent is used on the sheets and towels?” the Disney Park guest asked. “We are wrapping up our trip and our poor kiddo ended up having a reaction on his skin. The worse parts are the areas not covered by pjs. We ended up at the urgent care Disney recommends… and kiddo had to get a steroid. Front desk couldn’t give us an answer on brand.”

The guest said this was the first time in “ten trips” that their child had an allergic reaction. “This has never happened before,” they wrote.

Other Disney Parks fans also noticed a change in recent months.

“I haven’t seen anyone else talk about this!” u/cluelessintelligence commented. “My last trip in mid December I had the worst allergies I’ve ever had in a hotel and I have stayed at Disney almost a dozen times in the last three years and never had an issue if I bring my own pillow.”

“I would wake up with a sore throat that would go away after leaving the room but as soon as I would sit in the bed at night my eyes would itch, throat get scratchy and sinus’ stuff up,” they continued. “Thankfully I didn’t have a skin reaction like your child….but it seems they have changed something up with laundry!!”

“My skin is sensitive to detergents as well and the couple of nights at Disney were itchy!” u/xauronx replied.

Still, others warned that the guests’ allergic reactions might not be from the hotel sheets.

“Don’t get too focused on the detergent just because of the pajama thing,” u/agitatedcockroach862 wrote. “So many new experiences happen on trips and it could be any number of environmental factors including food.”

Have you noticed a detergent change at the Disney Resort hotels? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.