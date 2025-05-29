Disney World Guest Speaks Out on Brazen 20-Person Line-Jump

There’s no denying that the joy of a Disney park visit can be quickly diminished by one all-too-common frustration: guests cutting in line. From Magic Kingdom to Disneyland Paris, line-jumping has become a growing concern, sparking everything from heated arguments to physical confrontations—and a lot of online chatter.

A particularly troubling moment occurred at Magic Kingdom. While waiting to experience Pirates of the Caribbean, a woman was pushed to the ground by another guest who accused her of skipping ahead. Security stepped in immediately and removed the aggressive guest. The woman, visibly shaken, was reportedly given a courtesy FastPass in response—but that small gesture did little to ease the reactions from fans online who demanded stronger enforcement.

Similar stories are cropping up in other parks. At EPCOT, one guest confronted a group that attempted to move ahead in line. A direct callout led to a back-and-forth argument, which the woman later recounted on social media. Many commenters praised her willingness to speak up, calling the behavior a disrespect to the community values Disney promotes.

Disney’s official line on the matter is clear: Guests are expected to act with courtesy and not jump lines or save spots for others. The rule is plainly stated on the Walt Disney World Resort website: “Please show common courtesy to fellow guests and our cast members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines, or saving places in lines for others.” Violating this policy can lead to removal from the park.

Despite these guidelines, stories continue to surface across fan sites, Reddit, and discussion forums. One Redditor, Justiful, recently recounted their experience during a visit to Walt Disney World. While they didn’t name the park or attraction, the story described a pre-show and a Lightning Lane entry—two factors that made the line-cutting especially frustrating. “I didn’t believe the posts and figured it was mostly the same level it has always been,” they wrote. “Not anymore.”

Cast members are also sharing their own challenges. According to reports, some guests have tried to sneak into Lightning Lane queues without proper reservations. In some cases, cast members have allowed those guests to proceed, only to be turned away at the final checkpoint. This subtle approach is intended to discourage repeat offenses by wasting the offender’s time.

Other tactics, such as exploiting single-rider lines under false pretenses, are also on the rise. One incident involved a pair trying to jump ahead on an E-ticket attraction, pretending to ride solo.

Group dynamics can complicate things further. A common scenario involves one person holding a place in line for several others, who then rejoin much later. Though this violates park policy, it often goes unaddressed unless another guest lodges a complaint. Tour groups have drawn particular attention for this tactic, with some claiming members rotate in shifts to bypass longer waits.

The problem isn’t limited to U.S. parks. At Disneyland Paris’ Walt Disney Studios Park—soon to be renamed Disney Adventure World—a fight broke out during the queue for Mickey and the Magician after a large group reportedly cut ahead. The scuffle added yet another layer to the ongoing conversation.

In a place where storytelling, fairness, and community are part of the magic, guest behavior remains an essential part of the experience. Whether it’s through official policy enforcement or the watchful eyes of fellow fans, many hope that solutions will continue to evolve to keep line-jumping in check.

