Disney World Erases Original Plans for Classic Ride, Project Possibly Hit with Delay

Disney World may have pushed back the return of one of its most unique thrill rides.

With so much happening this year at Walt Disney World, it can be tricky for even the most seasoned park veterans to keep track of every new project.

Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are all set to receive some hefty changes in the coming years, with several Pixar-themed lands on the way. New bars are also on the way, one inspired by Magic Kingdom’s iconic Pirates of the Caribbean dark ride.

EPCOT is also seeing some big changes, mainly with the park’s big thrill ride, Test Track.

Test Track has been closed for nearly a year as Disney works on breathing new life into the high-speed attraction, though plans have seemingly shifted.

When looking at the official Walt Disney World website page for Test Track, Disney now states that the attraction will reopen in 2025.

Previously, Disney had stated Test Track would reopen in “late summer 2025.” Any mention of “late summer” has since been wiped, indicating Test Track’s return may have been pushed back.

Fans will have to hear from Walt Disney World for this delay to be official, though it seems like Test Track won’t be coming back online this summer after all.

Test Track closed for its remodel back in June 2024. Over the last year, Disney has shared more information about the project, stating the new version of Test Track will feature brand-new show scenes, environments, and other interactive elements.

The thrill ride will be presented by General Motors, meaning it’s likely Test Track’s core theme of car testing and design will remain.

This isn’t the first time Test Track has been modified, as the attraction closed and reopened with a new design back in 2012. This new version, referred to as “Test Track 2.0,” saw the industrial theming of the original ride give way for a sleek, modern design evocative of Disney’s Tron films.

This remodel was somewhat controversial, with a chunk of the Disney World fanbase preferring the original Test Track over the 2012 iteration.

Disney seemingly agreed that this remodel wasn’t up to par, closing the ride for yet another overhaul last summer.

As mentioned, Walt Disney World will soon be home to two new bars. The previously mentioned Pirates-themed location, The Beak and Barrel, will be located inside Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland.

The second new bar, GEO-82, will be found at EPCOT. This stylish new location will be exclusive to those 21 years of age and up. GEO-82 will offer patrons a number of inventive cocktails and other small treats.

GEO-82 is set to open sometime this year.

Are you excited to ride Test Track when it reopens? What is your favorite thrill ride at Walt Disney World?