Disney World Boards up Former Pirates of the Caribbean Experience in Magic Kingdom

Things are changing near Disney World’s Pirates of the Caribbean.

Walt Disney World always goes through periods of change, though 2025 is an especially exciting year for Disney’s Orlando theme park resort. Each of the four theme parks are set to receive major upgrades, updates, and expansions, with Magic Kingdom seeing some of the biggest changes.

Disney laid out its plans for the future during the company’s D23 event in August 2024, confirming that Magic Kingdom will eventually be home to a brand-new area inspired by Pixar’s Cars franchise. This project has proven to be quite controversial among the Disney theme park community however, mainly due to what the new themed area will be replacing: The Rivers of America.

These man-made waters have cut through Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland since the park opened, but will be paved over to make way for Lightning McQueen, Mater, and their new “E-ticket” attraction.

However, work is also underway on Magic Kingdom’s Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bar, with a former Pirate-themed experience now boarded up behind construction walls. These walls cover the former entrance to Pirates League, running to the exit of Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar, the gift shop connected to Pirates of the Caribbean.

Old Pirates League Sign & Entrance Blocked Again During Pirates of the Caribbean Tavern Construction

Pirates League was a themed salon where young adventurers could get a pirate or mermaid makeover. The location operated similarly to Magic Kingdom’s other themed salon, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, which is still open today, located inside the park’s Cinderella Castle.

Pirates League permanently closed in 2020, sitting empty and unused ever since. Curiously, the salon’s original sign still remains. This section of Magic Kingdom has been undergoing construction for several months now, with work also pushing into Tortuga Tavern.

Tortuga Tavern was previously a quick-service location before turning into a limited-time gift shop. The area’s main shop, Plaza del Sol Caribe, remains open for guests during this construction.

Magic Kingdom’s upcoming pirate-themed bar, The Beak and Barrel, will take over Pirates League. Disney announced the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bar back in 2024, promising to deliver a unique and highly detailed experience worthy of the “Pirates” branding.

The new bar/lounge/tavern will continue the story of the classic dark ride while also featuring nods to the film franchise that spawned from it. When it opens later this year, The Beak and Barrel will feature small bites and a few specialty cocktails. Like Oga’s Cantina at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, all guests are welcome at The Beak and Barrel no matter their age, though they will be timed once inside.

EPCOT will also get a new bar in 2025, GEO-82. Like The Beak and Barrel, patrons of GEO-82 will be able to enjoy specialty drinks and cocktails as well as a limited snack menu. However, GEO-82 is reserved for guests 21 years of age and older.

