Disney Star Would “Love” to Return For Beloved Show Reboot

In 2011, ABC launched a show that would become one of the most popular shows of the year, and one of the most popular shows of the next four years — Once Upon a Time. Once Upon a Time tells the story of some of the most famous fairytale characters, who are thrust into the real world when the Evil Queen casts the Dark Curse.

Characters like Snow White, Prince Charming, Cinderella, Jiminy Cricket, Belle, and Little Red Riding Hood are forced to live in a world where they don’t remember who they are. The only people who remember their lives in the Enchanted Forest are the Evil Queen and Rumpelstiltskin.

Related: Why “Once Upon A Time” Took So Long to Get to Disney+

Once Upon a Time aired on ABC for seven years before it was cancelled in 2018 after the end of season seven. By that time, many of the original cast members had left, and fans weren’t loving the new direction that the show went in.

However, there was still a lot of love for the show and its concept, and fans have been wondering about a reboot for a while.

And there is at least one star who would be more than happy to return to the Enchanted Forest and Storybrooke, Maine.

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In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Ginnifer Goodwin, who played Snow White/Mary Margaret in the series, said that she is absolutely “available” to return for a series reboot. She said that she owes her life to the show, as it is where she met her now-husband Josh Dallas, and the pair share two children.

Dallas ironically played Prince Charming/David in the show, and a fictional tale transformed into a real-life love story.

“I hear these rumors as well [about a reboot], and I am available if they [want to do that],” Goodwin said. “I mean, I live around the corner from the creator, so I’m sure I’ll hear things.” “I’d love to go back. My whole life is kind of built around it. I mean, I married Prince Charming. His babies are my babies,” she added, referring to husband Josh Dallas, whom she met on the OUAT set and now shares two children with.

Related: Disney’s Original Live-Action Snow White Addresses Replacement, “I’m the Wrong Person to Ask”

Once Upon a Time was created by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, who were most well-known for writing another hit ABC show, Lost. They also wrote the 2010 Disney film Tron: Legacy.

Goodwin is not the only original OUAT actor who has expressed interest in returning for a reboot. Colin O’Donoghue, who played Captain Hook/Killian Jones, said that the show definitely lends itself to a reboot, and he would be happy to consider a return.

Jennifer Morrison, who played Emma Swan, the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming, said that she would be happy to see a reboot, but thinks that new characters should be featured. However, she did say that she would love to return to a new series and direct the episodes.

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In 2013, Disney attempted a Once Upon a Time spinoff, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, but the series was canceled after just one season.

Even though it’s been seven years since the last episode of Once Upon a Time aired, Ginnifer Goodwin is still a huge part of the Disney family. In 2016, she starred in the animated hit Zootopia, providing the voice for Judy Hopps. She returned to voice the sweet rabbit in Zootopia+, a series made for Disney+, and also the tear-jerking short, Once Upon a Studio (2023).

Goodwin is currently working on Zootopia 2, which will premiere in theaters nationwide on November 26, 2025.

Would you like to see Disney and ABC reboot Once Upon a Time? Which original characters and actors would you like to see return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!