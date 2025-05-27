Disney Skyliner Stranded, Dangling With Guests During Severe Lightning Storm

As the summer heat creeps back into Central Florida, so too does one of the region’s most infamous warm-weather traditions: daily afternoon thunderstorms. For locals and seasoned theme park travelers, these downpours are as reliable as a 3 p.m. parade. But for unprepared visitors, they can turn a magical vacation into a soggy, stressful ordeal—especially when they strike at high altitudes.

That’s exactly what happened earlier this week when a powerful thunderstorm rolled through the Walt Disney World area, temporarily halting operations of the Disney Skyliner gondola system. According to a viral post in the popular Facebook group Orlando Tips for Brits, guests were stranded in mid-air on the Skyliner while lightning visibly cracked along the track route, setting social media abuzz with concern and disbelief.

Disney Clips Guy shared the photo of the skyliner stuck in the air during the major storm, taken from a guest in the actual skyliner itself.

Yesterday? Yikes! This can’t be real!! pic.twitter.com/Zh6mWatoYr — Disney Clips Guy (@disneytipsguy) May 26, 2025

The Return of the Afternoon Storm Schedule

If you’ve been to Orlando in the summer before, you already know the drill: skies often start out sunny and bright in the morning before heavy storms move in between 2 and 5 p.m. These aren’t your average rain showers, either. We’re talking sheets of rain, booming thunder, and vivid lightning strikes that send both locals and tourists ducking for cover. Florida is one of the most lightning-prone states in the U.S., and during the summer months, the atmosphere becomes a daily cocktail of heat and humidity that breeds turbulent afternoon skies.

This week, we’ve seen those conditions return with full force.

A Stormy Ride Above Disney

The Disney Skyliner, which transports guests between EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and several resort hotels (including Pop Century, Art of Animation, Riviera Resort, and Caribbean Beach), is a fan-favorite mode of transportation. It’s efficient, it’s scenic, and it’s a unique way to travel across the resort. But like many outdoor attractions at Walt Disney World, the Skyliner is sensitive to weather—especially the kind that involves lightning.

On a stormy afternoon earlier this week, several guests found themselves stranded in midair as the thunderstorm quickly moved in. According to firsthand accounts shared in Orlando Tips for Brits, guests were suspended above Disney property inside the gondolas while lightning could be seen forking through the sky dangerously close to the cable line.

While there were no injuries reported, the sight of lightning bolts appearing to travel parallel to the suspended ride left guests rattled and sparked renewed conversation about the risks of Florida weather during summer theme park trips.

Why the Skyliner Shuts Down

For those unfamiliar, the Skyliner does shut down for weather-related reasons—particularly lightning, high winds, or other severe conditions. However, the system may not always be able to disembark all guests before the inclement weather arrives, especially when storms move in faster than forecasted.

Disney has safety protocols in place, including backup power and emergency kits inside each cabin, and Cast Members monitor weather conditions constantly. That said, being suspended high in the air during a thunderstorm—even with safeguards—can still be a nerve-wracking experience.

Guests on social media shared photos of ominous clouds and even lightning caught on video while on the Skyliner. Some expressed frustration, while others praised Disney for remaining calm and responsive during the incident.

Summer Weather: Be Prepared, Not Surprised

For those planning trips to Orlando between late May and September, it’s important to expect this kind of weather as part of the experience. A few smart preparations can go a long way:

Pack ponchos or lightweight rain jackets. Umbrellas help, but ponchos are easier in crowds and downpours.

Bring waterproof bags or covers for strollers, phones, and backpacks.

Plan indoor attractions during peak storm hours. Many outdoor rides (and transportation like the Skyliner) will temporarily close for storms, but indoor rides like Spaceship Earth, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the Haunted Mansion offer great rain refuge.

Stay flexible. Afternoon dining reservations or shows can be a smart way to ride out storms comfortably.

Know Disney’s policies. Transportation like the Skyliner and boats may be delayed or paused due to weather, but buses will usually continue operating.

A Wet Summer Ahead

Meteorologists are already forecasting a wetter-than-usual summer in Central Florida, with more intense afternoon thunderstorms expected throughout June, July, and August. That means more days like this one—where sudden downpours and flashes of lightning become part of the daily routine.

Still, for those who come prepared (mentally and physically), a little stormy weather doesn’t have to ruin the fun. Just keep an eye on the skies, listen to Cast Member instructions, and always allow time for plans to change. And maybe, just maybe, save the Skyliner rides for earlier in the day.