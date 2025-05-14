Mysterious Disney Skyliner Malfunction Leaves Guests Stranded and Denied Boarding

If you’ve ever wrapped up a long day at EPCOT and made your way toward the Disney Skyliner, you know how magical that moment can feel.

The colorful gondolas, the soft hum as you glide over Walt Disney World property—it’s supposed to be one of the most relaxing ways to get back to your resort after a full day of theme park fun. But on Tuesday evening, things weren’t quite so magical for guests trying to hop aboard the Skyliner. In fact, the experience turned into a bit of a head-scratcher.

Guests reported something pretty unusual happening: even though the lines were still backed up, Disney reportedly started turning people away before the Skyliner’s official closing time. For anyone familiar with Disney’s normally punctual transportation operations, that’s a big deal.

One guest shared their story on social media, explaining that they were told the Skyliner was experiencing “mechanical issues.” That might sound vague—and, honestly, it is—but it was enough to cause a major inconvenience.

Guests who were patiently waiting at the EPCOT International Gateway station suddenly found themselves being redirected. And we’re not just talking about walking to a different boarding area. These folks had to trek back through security and head all the way to the front of the park to catch a bus instead.

That’s not exactly the magical end-of-day exit Disney strives for, but it unfortunately can happen from time to time.

Adding to the weirdness, another guest said they did make it onto the Skyliner, but quickly realized something wasn’t right. Their ride was filled with extended stops—those awkward moments when you start wondering if you’re going to be stuck up there for hours. Thankfully, they eventually made it to their destination, but the experience left them feeling uneasy.

The Disney Skyliner has generally been praised as a reliable and fun transportation option since it opened in 2019. Sure, it’s had its share of hiccups—anyone remember the infamous 2019 Skyliner gondola pile-up?—but for the most part, it’s been a guest favorite for the views alone. And let’s be honest, on a night when EPCOT fireworks light up the sky, it’s hard to beat the Skyliner for a scenic ride back to your resort.

But moments like Tuesday night remind us that even Disney’s newest transportation system isn’t immune to issues. The Skyliner is scheduled for a brief refurbishment from January 25-31, 2026, but we wouldn’t expect any major changes to occur during that period.

For guests, this incident was more than just a minor blip—it disrupted their entire exit strategy from EPCOT. And when you’ve been walking 20,000 steps in the Florida sun, the last thing you want is to be rerouted and stuck in a massive bus line you weren’t planning for.

There’s no official word yet from Disney on exactly what happened Tuesday night, but it definitely caught some guests off-guard. And while Disney is usually quick to pivot and offer alternatives when things break down, these kinds of situations can leave a sour taste, especially when you’re paying premium prices for convenience.

Hopefully, this was just an isolated incident and not a sign of more headaches to come for the Skyliner. But for now, it’s a good reminder for Disney World guests to always have a backup plan—because as much as we all want Disney magic to run flawlessly 24/7, sometimes even Mickey’s transportation system has an off night.