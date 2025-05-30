Security Called in as Disney Park Line Reaches Eight Hours, Guests Faint

Mickey Mouse, popcorn, and long lines. These are constants at every Disney park, but one is certainly less beloved than the others.

While everyone expects to wait in line for their favorite ride or character meet-and-greet, sometimes queues pop up in the most unexpected places — something guests discovered for themselves at Disney’s newest theme park.

Security Summoned Over Chaotic Disney Park Incident

Parkgoers at Shanghai Disneyland reportedly waited in line for eight hours in an effort to shop a merchandise drop at the Disney park: backpacks shaped like Duffy and CookieAnn.

Those joining the queue at Sweetheart Confectionery claimed that some people waiting in line suffered fainting episodes, while others tried to rush the store to grab a bag for themselves.

A shop at #Shanghai #Disneyland was overwhelmed recently with shoppers desperate to get their hands on new backpacks. https://t.co/vv2q0UlNEg pic.twitter.com/o7gI4xsIk0 — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) March 15, 2024

According to local news outlet Shanghai Daily, Disney security was reportedly called in to control the line situation. A video shared online shows Shanghai Disneyland parkgoers also demanding a solution.

For some unlucky guests, the chaos and wait times were futile. By evening, cast members were forced to announce that the Duffy and CookieAnn backpacks had sold out. Shine reports that scalpers allegedly repeatedly rejoined the line to purchase multiple items, despite this being prohibited, with several emerging on resale sites for higher prices later that same day.

Scalpers also took advantage of the queuing system implemented by Disney. Online reservations for the line were released via Disney’s official WeChat account at 5 a.m., with all slots gone within several minutes. These slots were then sold for as much as 300 to 500 yuan ($42 to $69).