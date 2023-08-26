Scalpers Hijack Hocus Pocus Minnie Mouse Sipper

The Hocus Pocus Minnie Mouse as Winnifred Sanderson Sipper at Disney Parks hasn’t even come out yet, and scalpers are already preselling what is expected to be one of the most in-demand items of the season.

Disney fans and Hocus Pocus lovers, beware! There is a new sipper that is so cute and spooky that you might be tempted to buy it at any cost. But before you do, you should know that this sipper hasn’t even been released yet and scalpers are already selling it for outrageous prices.

The Minnie as Winnie sipper, a light-up sipper inspired by Minnie Mouse’s costume as Winifred Sanderson, the leader of the wicked Sanderson Sisters from the cult-classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus. The sipper features Minnie in a green and purple dress, black shoes, and bright orange hair. The sipper also has a purple strap with green gems and gold symbols and a button that makes the underskirt light up green. The sipper is perfect for enjoying your favorite beverage while watching Hocus Pocus or visiting Disneyland Resort during the Halloween season.

The sipper is expected to be released at Disneyland Resort on September 5, 2023. Still, already available Hocus Pocus merchandise is being scalped as well, such as an evil eye witch hat and a Hocus Pocus Minnie ear headband. The sipper was expected to cost $24.99 plus tax at the parks. However, it looks like some people are preselling their limit of two per person for a $15 markup.

If you can’t make it to Disneyland to pick up the Hocus Pocus themed sippper and are willing to pay that much to give this seller the extra money for their trouble of getting it for you, you might want to act quickly because there are only three available at the time of the writing this article. However, if you are uncomfortable with buying from scalpers or paying such a high price, you might want to try to get down to Disneyland on Sept. 5th.

The Minnie Mouse as Winnie sipper is one of the most adorable and unique souvenirs that Disney has ever created. It is a must-have for any Disney or Hocus Pocus fan who loves to collect sippers or dress up for in Hocus Pocus Costumes for Halloween. However, it is also expected to be one of the most elusive and collectible sippers that Disney has ever released. If you are lucky enough to find one at a reasonable price, don’t hesitate to grab it before it’s gone in a flash!

What do you think of the uptick in Disney merch scalping? Let us know in the comments below.