Guests Rescued After Pirates of the Caribbean Incident at Magic Kingdom

On Friday, Disney cast members called authorities to help with an incident on Magic Kingdom Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride. A Walt Disney World Resort guest shared a video detailing her experience being trapped on the attraction on social media.

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most controversial existing Disney Park attractions. It’s undergone several changes over the years, from the addition of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) animatronics to the replacement of the classic bride auction scene. Brides-for-sale became independent female pirates, bringing a feminist touch to the ride.

Some Disney Parks fans slammed the change, arguing that Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort shouldn’t sanitize the realities of piracy. Still, others felt like Walt Disney Imagineering didn’t change Pirates of the Caribbean enough.

In 2023, a woman went viral for airing her grievances with the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. The Disney Park guest said she felt oogled by the male pirate animatronics.

“I just think this is kind of a weird ride,” she explained. “I don’t know… It’s just a little bit rapey.”

Although the viral video drew backlash, some female Disney Parks fans also found the attraction offensive.

“It feels like we’re the entertainment for them and I do not like it,” one woman said.

“I always felt violated on this ride,” another agreed.

Nevertheless, Pirates of the Caribbean entertains thousands of Magic Kingdom Park guests daily. Walt Disney World Resort is currently adding the finishing touches to The Beak and Barrel, a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge that will open in Adventureland later this year.

Like any decades-old Disney Park ride, Pirates of the Caribbean occasionally has its issues. On Friday, TikTok user @randalekolbolt got stuck on the attraction when it broke down and spent “a LONG time” waiting for rescue. The Walt Disney World Resort guest shared their experience in the video below:

With the fire department’s help, Disney cast members eventually evacuated guests.

The cause of this shutdown remains unclear. However, Pirates of the Caribbean eventually reopened and was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

