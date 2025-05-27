Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Guests Rescued After Pirates of the Caribbean Incident at Magic Kingdom

Posted on by Jess Colopy
Jack Sparrow at the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disney World

Credit: Lee (myfrozenlife), Flickr

On Friday, Disney cast members called authorities to help with an incident on Magic Kingdom Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride. A Walt Disney World Resort guest shared a video detailing her experience being trapped on the attraction on social media.

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most controversial existing Disney Park attractions. It’s undergone several changes over the years, from the addition of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) animatronics to the replacement of the classic bride auction scene. Brides-for-sale became independent female pirates, bringing a feminist touch to the ride.

Pirates of the Caribbean Tokyo Disneyland interior ship
Credit: Disney

Some Disney Parks fans slammed the change, arguing that Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort shouldn’t sanitize the realities of piracy. Still, others felt like Walt Disney Imagineering didn’t change Pirates of the Caribbean enough.

In 2023, a woman went viral for airing her grievances with the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. The Disney Park guest said she felt oogled by the male pirate animatronics.

“I just think this is kind of a weird ride,” she explained. “I don’t know… It’s just a little bit rapey.”

Auction scene featuring Pirate Redd, the auctioneer, and townspeople in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort
Credit: Ed Aguila, Inside the Magic

Although the viral video drew backlash, some female Disney Parks fans also found the attraction offensive.

“It feels like we’re the entertainment for them and I do not like it,” one woman said.

“I always felt violated on this ride,” another agreed.

Pirates in the jail with the dog Pirates of the Caribbean Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World
Credit: Disney

Nevertheless, Pirates of the Caribbean entertains thousands of Magic Kingdom Park guests daily. Walt Disney World Resort is currently adding the finishing touches to The Beak and Barrel, a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge that will open in Adventureland later this year.

Like any decades-old Disney Park ride, Pirates of the Caribbean occasionally has its issues. On Friday, TikTok user @randalekolbolt got stuck on the attraction when it broke down and spent “a LONG time” waiting for rescue. The Walt Disney World Resort guest shared their experience in the video below:

@randalekolbolt

Went to #disneyworld and got stuck on the #piratesofthecaribbean ride for a LONG time. We #survived but now know A Pirates Life by #heart . #vacation #florida #magickingdom @??

♬ sonido original – Vibes by Ley

With the fire department’s help, Disney cast members eventually evacuated guests.

A group of people wait in line under hanging lanterns at the entrance to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. The ride's sign, featuring tattered black cloth with orange text, is prominently displayed above the queue. The architecture is themed with arches and wooden beams at this Disneyland Resort attraction in California.
Credit: Inside the Magic

The cause of this shutdown remains unclear. However, Pirates of the Caribbean eventually reopened and was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

What do you think of the current version of Pirates of the Caribbean? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!

