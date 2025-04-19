Why We Always Skip These Popular Disney World Rides

While Disney World is full of great rides, we sometimes choose to skip some of them. Here’s why.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Likely the most controversial entry on our list, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is also the newest attraction to open at Walt Disney World. Designed to be both a reimagining of the now defunct log flume thrill ride formerly known as Splash Mountain, as well as a brand-new experience inspired by Disney’s Princess and the Frog, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a fantastic addition to the Magic Kingdom, though it’s not without its flaws.

The primary reason we chose to skip this one is that we don’t want to get wet. While Disney has a variety of rides to enjoy, ranging from thrilling roller coasters to intense motion simulators, very few actually immerse guests with real-world elements like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure does with water.

Splash Mountain was notorious for leaving riders drenched all the way down to their skivvies, and the same can be said for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, though there are certain tips to help maintain water levels. The back tends to be the driest spot on the log flume, though guests should come prepared to get wet no matter what. Put simply, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is fun, but we’re not always down to get wet, which is why this is a frequently skipped attraction for us, especially during those colder months.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

An attraction that essentially serves as an unofficial mascot of the Disney parks themselves, Dumbo the flying Elephant is about as classic Disney as it gets. The spinner ride has entertained guests for decades and remains popular today, so much so that Disney World actually has two identical versions of the ride next to each other. Wait times can still extend up to or beyond an hour, which is the primary reason we skip this one.

While fun and a classic, Dumbo simply doesn’t feel worth waiting in line for more than 30 minutes. There are, of course, exceptions, like if guests happen to be traveling with younger riders, but for the most part, Dumbo never flies high enough to be on our radar.

Test Track

Likely another controversial entry, Test Track is an attraction that feels like it never fully reached its potential. Disney seemingly agrees with this, as the company has rebuilt and redesigned the thrill ride not once but twice, with the third iteration of Test Track set to open in 2025. The first version of Test Track allowed guests to take a sneak peek behind the curtain and get up close and personal with the various ways automobiles are tested for safety.

The second version, simply named Test Track 2.0, opened in 2012, and this testing theme stayed, albeit with a more modernized aesthetic. Gone were the rough-and-tough warehouse vibes and construction tools, and in their place was a sleek, Tron-esque environment. Testing vehicles was still the main theme of the attraction, but it’s safe to say this version of Test Track paled in comparison to the original.

While fun, Test Track itself pales in comparison to some of EPCOT’s other attractions, namely Spaceship Earth, which features dozens of animatronics and incredible moving pieces, and also Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which serves as the park’s most complex attraction to date. Test Track is fun, but there’s simply so much to see at EPCOT that if we run out of time, Test Track usually ends up on our chopping block.

Test Track is currently closed for its remodel but will reopen in late summer/early fall at EPCOT. We hope the third time is the charm, and this new version finally gives us a reason to hop aboard every time we visit EPCOT.

Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run

Another controversial pick, Star Wars: Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, has all the pieces needed to create a great theme park attraction. Impressive effects? Check. Immersive details? Check. Life-size Millennium Falcon cockpit? Check. However, we feel something is lacking with this attraction that keeps it several tiers lower than some of the other attractions scattered throughout Hollywood Studios.

We always prefer to wait in line for rides like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror over Smuggler’s Run, not that it’s a bad ride per se, but rather it just feels a little lifeless compared to these. Rise of the Resistance, the other Star Wars-themed attraction at Galaxy’s Edge, is miles more impressive and fun than Smuggler’s Run, making it a great choice as well.

A bad day in Walt Disney World is still better than a good day anywhere else, and this list isn’t meant to tell you you should skip these rides. Every attraction is worth hopping onto at least once, with Disney World pumping out far more wins than duds. But with so many rides and so little time, guests will have to choose what they value during their vacation more than a few times.

Do you agree with our list? What Disney attraction do you always skip?