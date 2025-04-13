Universal Studios Making Big Disney-Style Changes

If you’ve visited Universal Orlando recently—or even just followed the updates—then you already know things are changing.

And not just in the “new ride here, new food stand there” kind of way. We’re talking big-picture changes. The kind of changes that feel a lot like something you’d expect from… well, Disney.

From the rollout of virtual queues to nighttime parades and after-hours beach parties, Universal is officially stepping into new territory—and it’s starting to look more and more like its Mouse-run neighbor.

Let’s dive into the biggest Disney-style shifts happening at Universal, many of which have been happening over the course of several months to a year, and others that are new.

Virtual Queues Hit Epic Universe

One of the most obvious shifts is happening at Universal’s newest theme park, Epic Universe. If you want to experience the most hyped attraction, Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, you’ll need to score a spot in a Virtual Line. There’s no regular standby queue, at least not for now. Time slots drop throughout the day, and guests need to be quick to snag one.

Sound familiar? It should. This is the same playbook Disney’s been using for years, especially with top-tier rides like Rise of the Resistance and TRON Lightcycle/Run. And now, Universal is leaning in with what’s expected to be its most popular ride.

After-Hours at Volcano Bay? Yep, That’s a Thing Now

Here’s another move that screams Disney inspiration: Universal has introduced Volcano Bay Nights, an after-hours, separately ticketed event at their water park. Guests can enjoy shorter wait times on rides, a live DJ, exclusive food options, and meet-and-greets with DreamWorks characters.

If you’ve ever been to Disney’s H2O Glow Nights at Typhoon Lagoon, this might feel like déjà vu. And honestly, it’s a great move. People love getting a different park vibe after dark—and Universal’s leaning into that demand in a big way.

Nighttime Entertainment is Officially a Priority

There was a time when Universal Studios Florida would start to wind down once the sun set. That time seems to be starting to evolve. With the return of CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular, Universal now has a full-scale nighttime show that uses drones, music, projections, and fireworks to transform the park’s lagoon into a movie lover’s dream.

And they’re not just stopping at one show. Universal’s entertainment calendar is starting to look a lot like Disney’s, with multiple nighttime offerings designed to keep guests around until the very end of the day. This especially might be true with Epic Universe’s park hours once the theme park opens later this summer.

Parades That Feel Straight Out of Main Street

Yes, Universal has a full-on parade that runs daily through spring and summer. The Universal Mega Movie Parade is back after a successful 2024 run, and it’s packed with massive floats inspired by iconic films like Jurassic World, Jaws, Ghostbusters, and Back to the Future. There’s even a giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and a roaring T. rex on the loose.

It’s flashy, it’s fun, and it’s one of the most Disney-esque things Universal’s ever done. The parade isn’t just about characters waving from a float—it tells stories, brings movies to life, and delivers that same high-energy entertainment vibe that keeps Magic Kingdom guests lining up curbside.

What Does It All Mean?

Universal is changing, and that’s not a bad thing. They’re expanding their parks, investing in immersive lands, and clearly putting more effort into making the guest experience feel like an all-day (and all-night) event. These aren’t just copycat moves—they’re smart strategies to level the playing field in Orlando’s ever-growing theme park battle.

Disney’s been the gold standard for decades when it comes to entertainment that goes beyond rides. Now, Universal is making it clear: they’re not just here to thrill you with coasters and screen-based attractions. They want to entertain you from the moment you walk through the gates to the second you leave—and they’re borrowing a few proven tricks to do it.

Whether you’re a lifelong Universal fan or a Disney-lover looking for something new, these changes are making the theme park scene in Florida more exciting than ever. Buckle up, because the competition just got real.