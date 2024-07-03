Universal Drops Bombshell News, Sends Alert to Millions of Guests

Universal Orlando Resort is officially leaving Walt Disney World in the dust as it prepares to debut its largest-ever daytime experience today, July 3, 2024. Epic Universe is already being called a “Disney Killer,” but this new Universal destination experience will be worth your time and ticket.

Universal Orlando Resort has announced that the debut of the new Universal Mega Movie Parade on July 3 will be a technical rehearsal. According to the Universal Orlando Resort app, the July 3, 2024, performance will serve as a technical rehearsal, a detail previously indicated. There is no word yet on when the parade will officially commence other than the information provided by Universal themselves.

We're beginning technical rehearsals on our largest daytime parade to date, Universal Mega Movie Parade, on July 3. It combines new floats, nearly 100 performers including dancers, skaters, stilt walkers, poi performers and special effects. 😎 🎬 Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/Uv1x0bRu1u — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) July 2, 2024

The step-off of today’s performance has not been confirmed, and Universal advises guests to stay updated with the resort’s mobile app for the latest information. The Universal Mega Movie Parade at Universal Studios Florida will showcase characters and floats from various Universal properties, including Jaws, Back to the Future, E.T., and Jurassic World.

Universal Orlando Resort also unveiled several new offerings for guests this summer and Fall. DreamWorks Land debuted on June 14. This latest addition to Universal Studios Florida will feature beloved characters from DreamWorks Animation. The family-friendly area, which replaces Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone, will offer interactive play areas, character meet-and-greets, a live show experience, themed treats, merchandise, and more. Visitors can explore Shrek’s Swamp, Trolls Village, and Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp.

What Else Is New at Universal Orlando?

CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular also debuted on June 14. this nighttime lagoon show at Universal Studios Florida celebrates the iconic scores and scenes from Universal’s blockbuster films, including Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, Jurassic World, Jaws, Shrek, Ghostbusters, Trolls, Back to the Future, Universal Monsters, Transformers, How to Train Your Dragon, E.T., Fast and Furious, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions, The Mummy, and King Kong. The show will use cutting-edge technology and special effects, featuring 288 fountains, 4K projection mapping, an original composition, and over 600 drones to create a spectacular cinematic experience.

Another new nighttime show that also debuted last month on June 14 was the Hogwarts Always castle show at Islands of Adventure inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hogsmeade Village. This new projection show uses Hogwarts Castle as the backdrop for a visually stunning journey through a school year at Hogwarts. On select nights, the show will highlight moments such as school supply shopping in Diagon Alley, riding the Hogwarts Express, participating in the Sorting Ceremony, and celebrating the House Cup winner.

It will feature four different endings representing each Hogwarts house, a colorful pyrotechnic display, and dialogue from favorite Harry Potter characters, making it a must-see for witches, wizards, and Muggles alike. Universal is also gearing up to replace and refurbish the interactive wand locations throughout Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade Village at Islands of Adventure. There is a rumor that a new “dueling” experience will soon be coming to the theme parks, but there is no official word yet.

HHN To Start Earlier Than Ever Before

This is also the earliest year Universal is starting its hit and viral Halloween event, Halloween Horror Nights. The spooky season will kick off earlier than ever this year at Universal Orlando Resort. Halloween Horror Nights returns on select nights starting August 30 and wraps up on November 3. Walt Disney World also offers children and adults a more family-friendly Halloween event. Universal Orlando Resort tickets are not included in this offering, so you need a separate ticket.

Halloween enthusiasts from across the country and around the globe make the annual pilgrimage to Universal Studios Florida to witness their favorite scary movies and worst nightmares come to life at Halloween Horror Nights, consistently named the world’s premier Halloween event. The event will also occur at one Universal Park, offering one of the scariest Universal destination experiences in the United States.

“This year, a chilling new collection of horrifying experiences awaits guests, including 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories created by the twisted minds of Universal’s Entertainment team, and five scare zones filled with hundreds of menacing creatures who will reign the streets of Universal Studios Florida,” Universal Orlando Resort said in a statement announcing this year’s dates.