Saturday Nights at Universal Just Got a Massive Upgrade

Universal Orlando Resort is shaking things up in a big way this spring, and it’s not just because summer is creeping up on us. With the grand opening of Epic Universe on the horizon—set to welcome guests on May 22—Universal is already rolling out fresh and exciting experiences that point to a bold new chapter for the entire resort. One of the most exciting new additions? A limited-time nighttime event at Volcano Bay that offers an after-dark spin on the popular water park.

Called Volcano Bay Nights, this after-hours celebration is giving guests the chance to enjoy the tropical oasis in a way they’ve never seen before. Held on select Saturday evenings—April 12, April 26, May 3, May 10, and May 17—this event transforms the park into a nighttime playground complete with character appearances, shorter ride lines, live music, and specialty food and drinks.

Let’s start with the basics. Tickets for Volcano Bay Nights are $99 plus tax per person, and Universal Orlando Annual or Seasonal Passholders get a 10% discount. Your ticket includes self-parking and early entry starting at 4:00 p.m., with the exclusive after-hours experience officially beginning at 7:00 p.m. From that point on, guests can explore their favorite slides, rivers, and splash zones under the stars, all while soaking in a whole new nighttime vibe.

Unlike a regular day at the park, Volcano Bay Nights leans into the energy of a nighttime luau. Picture this: Waturi Beach pulsing with music from a live DJ, guests challenging each other to limbo and hula hoop contests, and photo ops with DreamWorks Animation characters like Shrek and Fiona, Poppy and Branch from Trolls, and even King Julien from Madagascar. It’s family-friendly, it’s festive, and it’s the kind of fun that feels tailor-made for spring weekends.

Of course, the water rides are the main event. Guests will enjoy much shorter wait times at marquee attractions like the Krakatau Aqua Coaster, Ko’okiri Body Plunge, and Kala & Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slides. It’s a rare opportunity to experience the most popular thrills at Volcano Bay with less of a crowd—and with the added twist of glowing lights and cooler evening temperatures.

And let’s talk food and drink. Universal is going all-in on the tropical theme, offering guests complimentary bites like Spicy Island Shrimp and Cheesy Cliffside Seashell Pasta. Plus, every guest gets a Volcano Bay souvenir freestyle cup, which can be filled with more than 100 Coca-Cola beverage options at freestyle stations around the park. Want to elevate your experience even further? You can rent a private cabana starting at $249.99—though availability is limited and only offered in person at the park on a first-come, first-served basis.

While Volcano Bay Nights might be a short-run event, it represents a much bigger shift in how Universal is curating its guest experiences. The resort is putting an increasing emphasis on immersive events that offer more than just rides—it’s about building atmosphere, telling stories, and giving guests more ways to enjoy the parks outside of the traditional 9-to-5 model.

That strategy fits perfectly with what’s coming next: Epic Universe.

Opening on May 22, Epic Universe is the most ambitious expansion Universal Orlando has ever attempted. The new park will introduce four highly themed lands—Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD—all connected by a central hub. If Volcano Bay Nights is a glimpse of Universal’s future, Epic Universe is the full realization of it.

This level of innovation is turning heads across the theme park industry. Universal has been steadily expanding its offerings over the past decade, but Epic Universe is being described as a game-changer—one that could reshape the competitive landscape between Universal and Disney. Between its fresh lineup of cutting-edge attractions and the return of fan-favorite franchises, the park is generating massive anticipation, especially among families, gamers, and Potterheads.

So in a way, Volcano Bay Nights is more than just an exciting event—it’s Universal’s way of turning up the volume as it gears up for something much bigger. Guests who attend these nighttime parties are getting a sneak peek at how Universal is evolving: more immersive, more interactive, and more focused on giving fans something they haven’t seen before.

It’s a smart move, especially as theme park guests become more experience-driven and are looking for unique, limited-time offerings that feel exclusive and worth the price. Whether it’s dancing on the beach with Shrek or riding a water coaster under the stars, these moments create lasting memories—and they build momentum as Universal prepares to open the gates to Epic Universe.

So if you’re visiting Orlando this spring and want something new to check out, Volcano Bay Nights is definitely worth adding to your itinerary. But just know—it’s only the beginning. The real epic adventure starts May 22.