Exclusive After Hours Event Returns to Disney World

Get ready for an evening of wild fun and good times as Disney World is gearing up for the return of a popular nighttime After Hours spectacular.

Disney H2O Glow After Hours Returns to Typhoon Lagoon for a Limited Time Only at Disney World

Walt Disney World visitors gearing up for summer escapades will have the opportunity to revel in nighttime aquatic revelry as Disney H2O Glow After Hours returns to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, commencing on May 25. This exclusive after-hours festivity transforms the water park into a vibrant beach extravaganza, pulsating with waves and infectious beats.

From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., ticket holders are granted early access at 6 p.m., ensuring a head start on the festivities. Guests can bask in the glow of radiant lighting effects, adorned with lively decor, and partake in lively DJ dance parties alongside beloved Disney characters, including the ever-entertaining Goofy. Other highlights of the soirée include:

Complimentary indulgence in ice cream treats, popcorn, and soda.

Free towel rental services.

Access to an array of exclusive glow-themed culinary delights and beverages.

Moreover, attendees can relish some of the park’s beloved attractions, such as the Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, Castaway Creek, raft rides, and waterslides, with reduced wait times due to limited ticket availability for this special event. In a new offering for 2024, cabanas are up for grabs for groups seeking a private, reserved enclave during the proceedings.

The 2024 H2O Glow After Hours season boasts an expanded calendar featuring 18 select evenings from May 25 to August 31, 2024. Nighttime revelry awaits on the following dates:

Saturday, May 25

Saturday, June 1

Saturday, June 8

Friday, June 14

Saturday, June 22

Friday, June 28

Friday, July 5

Saturday, July 6

Saturday, July 13

Tuesday, July 16

Saturday, July 20

Friday, July 26

Tuesday, July 30

Friday, August 2

Saturday, August 10

Saturday, August 17

Saturday, August 24

Saturday, August 31

Ticket prices range from $75 to $85 per guest, contingent upon the chosen date, with discounted rates of $60 to $70 available for Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members. Prices are exclusive of tax.

Guests staying at designated Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green can secure event tickets in advance by dialing (407) 934-7639 beginning March 19, 2024.

For all other Guests, ticket sales commence online on March 22, 2024. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon reopens for the season on March 17, 2024, with tickets currently available.