Disney World Guests Pay Extra to Close off Park to Others

Sometimes it pays to have extra spending money at Walt Disney World Resort, and this is being shown in one major area.

As the crowds swell and the lines lengthen, the quest for an exclusive and unencumbered experience within the park has become increasingly sought after. Enter Disney After Hours events, whereDisney World guests willingly pay extra for the privilege of having the park almost entirely to themselves.

With select nights in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT now reserved for these exclusive events, the notion of paying a premium to evade the masses seems to have struck a chord with Disney enthusiasts. What exactly is driving this trend, and why are guests eager to open their wallets wider for this opportunity?

Described by Disney as an opportunity to “experience more magic in less time,” Disney After Hours promises attendees the chance to explore one of the theme parks in a manner unlike any other. With lower wait times for attractions and the luxury of extended hours, guests can revel in the park’s offerings without the usual hustle and bustle.

Moreover, the perks extend beyond expedited access to rides. Included in the cost of admission are delightful treats such as ice cream novelties, popcorn, and select beverages, allowing guests to refuel and recharge amidst the festivities. It’s an enticing proposition for those seeking a truly immersive and indulgent Disney experience.

The price of having a Disney World theme park to yourself

This exclusivity comes at a cost, quite literally. The tickets for Disney After Hours events surpass the starting price for a standard one-day ticket to Disney World, making it a luxury reserved for those willing to splurge for a premium experience.

The pricing structure reflects the demand and the perceived value of the event:

After Hours Event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $145.00

After Hours Event at Magic Kingdom: $165.00

After Hours Event at EPCOT: $149.00

For many, the added expense is justified by the prospect of enjoying the Disney park without the usual crowds and lengthy wait times. It’s a trade-off between cost and convenience, with guests prioritizing their experience above monetary considerations.

So, what drives guests to pay extra for the privilege of an exclusive park experience? Firstly, there’s the allure of shorter wait times and unhindered access to attractions. For Disney enthusiasts looking to maximize their time in the park, the prospect of bypassing long lines is undoubtedly appealing. Of course, it’s not just about riding the rides; it’s about experiencing Disney World in a way that few others have the opportunity to do. For some, the added expense is justified by the unique memories and moments that such an event can provide.

Is this the future for Walt Disney World Resort?

As Disney After Hours events continue to sell out and garner attention from park-goers, it begs the question: is this the future of theme park experiences? With demand for exclusivity on the rise, other theme parks may follow suit, offering premium events tailored to those willing to pay for a more intimate and indulgent experience.

In a world where Disney World wants to capitalize on the most amount of profit possible, this is one way to do so. In the past, we’ve seen Disney World open its theme parks late for regular theme park ticketholders, but this will not be the case moving forward.

We can expect that Magic Kingdom will continue to close from around 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. throughout the year. In the past, there were times when the Disney World park would stay open until 11:00 p.m. or even midnight. EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will likely remain with their typical 9:00 p.m. closing schedules, maybe sometimes fluctuating to 9:30 p.m. during busy portions of the year.

We’re not saying that this will completely go away, but the presence of Disney After Hours events and Extended Evening Hours that take place for select Disney Resort guests will be taking priority over late theme park hours moving forward.

Have you ever enjoyed a Disney After Hours event? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!