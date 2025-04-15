R-Rated ‘TMNT’ Movie Everything We Know: Plot, Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and More

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin” has made waves within the TMNT community and beyond since its arrival in 2020. The hugely popular comic book series has already spawned two follow-up series, “The Lost Day” and the ongoing “Re-Evolution.”

Outside the world of comic books, however, two exciting projects are currently in development. One is a video game based on the hit comic book series, and the other is an R-rated, live-action movie adaptation—a first for the TMNT franchise—from Paramount.

Here’s everything we know about The Last Ronin movie.

TMNT: The Last Ronin — Everything We Know

In April last year, Paramount Pictures confirmed that “The Last Ronin” would get the silver screen treatment. And the good news didn’t end there, because the film will also answer the prayers of diehard fans who’ve been calling out for an R-rated TMNT project for decades.

While there’s still no director attached to the project, the script will be penned by Tyler Burton Smith, whose credits include the Child’s Play reboot (2019) and the super-violent actioner Boy Kills World (2024), both of which are R-rated feature films.

Many fans have called for Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight trilogy) to direct, while The Brothers Sun (2024) director Kevin Tanchareon has shown an interest in helming a film adaptation of “The Last Ronin”. TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, however, has revealed that his preference would be director Zack Snyder (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman).

Speaking of DC projects, the former head of DC Films, Walter Hamada, is producing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin through his 18hz production company.

Will The Last Ronin Be Connected To Previous TMNT Films?

The Last Ronin movie will be the ninth theatrical movie in the TMNT franchise, following Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993), TMNT (2007), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2, which is scheduled for theatrical release on October 9, 2026.

While the new film is expected to be a standalone installment that will likely spawn its own sequels, “The Last Ronin” isn’t connected to any other TMNT canon.

However, fans are hoping the film will act as a sort of legacy sequel to the original live-action film released in 1990. “The Last Ronin” co-writer Tom Waltz has even said that he’d like that film’s April O’Neil actress, Judith Hoag, to reprise her role in the upcoming reboot.

What’s TMNT: The Last Ronin Movie About?

The Last Ronin movie will be based on the first comic book of the same name, which follows lone Ninja Turtle Michelangelo as he sets out to avenge the deaths of his brothers, Leonardo, Raphael, and Donatello, and his father, Splinter, in a dystopian, futuristic New York City.

The comic books are written by Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, and are based on an older story by Eastman and TMNT co-creator Peter Laird.

Artists include Esau and Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop, and Eastman.

Related: Will One of These Actresses Play April O’Neil In the Live-Action ‘Ninja Turtles’ Reboot?!

Who’s In It?

No casting has been confirmed, and it’s unknown whether the film will use CG-animated motion capture for the Ninja Turtles like in the 2014 Michael Bay-produced reboot and its 2016 sequel, or practical suits similar to those used in the original three films.

However, we know that the film will feature several iconic TMNT characters, including Michelangelo, Baxter Stockman, April O’Neil, and Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Splinter, and Casey Jones in flashbacks.

Is There a Trailer for The Last Ronin?

As the project is still in early development, there’s no trailer. But there is a trailer for “The Last Ronin” video game, courtesy of PlayStation YouTube:

When’s TMNT: The Last Ronin Out?

There’s currently no release date.

Are you excited about the TMNT: The Last Ronin movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!