Passholders Are Flocking to Universal Orlando for This Limited-Time Giveaway

Annual Passholders at Universal Orlando Resort have something new to look forward to this spring—and if you’re one of the lucky ones heading to Epic Universe during previews or early park days, there’s a freebie with your name on it. Starting April 17, Universal Orlando is giving away a limited-edition Epic Universe specialty poster to Passholders, which is linked here.

Guests who have valid admission to the new park Universal Passholders can snag it at the Sensorium Emporium in Celestial Park, from park open to close—while supplies last, of course.

It’s a small gesture, but a meaningful one for fans who’ve been eagerly following every update about Epic Universe. This new park is Universal’s boldest expansion yet, featuring immersive new lands like Celestial Park, the How to Train Your Dragon area, the Wizarding World’s Ministry of Magic, and Dark Universe.

Just getting a peek inside has been a dream for many fans, so the fact that Universal is also throwing in some exclusive merchandise is definitely a nice touch.

Perks Across the Parks

This isn’t the first time Universal Orlando has handed out gifts to its Annual Passholder community.

Over the years, Passholders at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure have received collectible magnets, exclusive buttons, photo ops, and even early access to seasonal events like Halloween Horror Nights and Mardi Gras. It’s a way the resort builds loyalty—and keeps its core fanbase feeling like insiders.

But this time around, there’s a bit of confusion that has fans scratching their heads. When Epic Universe was first being teased and the passholder previews were announced, Universal briefly stated that Premier Passholders—the highest tier—would get access to Express Pass at the new park after 4 p.m., just like they do at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

That perk is one of the main reasons many guests shell out for the top-tier pass, and it made sense to assume it would carry over to Epic Universe.

The original information suggesting after-4 p.m. Express Pass access at Epic Universe has since been removed. Universal quietly updated their wording, and now there’s no mention of that perk being valid at the new park at all.

That left some Premier Passholders feeling a bit misled—especially those who were looking forward to skipping the long lines at brand-new attractions like Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry or How to Train Your Dragon: Untrainable.

The confusion hasn’t exactly helped Universal’s messaging as it gears up for one of the biggest park launches in recent memory. Some guests are wondering if the decision was based on expected crowd levels at Epic Universe, which is likely to be slammed throughout 2025 and beyond. Others think it may just be a matter of time before Express Pass access is added back in, but for now, it’s definitely a step back in expectations.

Meanwhile at Disney World…

Of course, Universal isn’t the only one playing the perks game. Disney World has been steadily upping its Annual Passholder offerings too, though the approach is a bit different. Over the last few years, Disney Passholders have gotten seasonal magnets (often themed to characters like Figment, Orange Bird, and Stitch), early access to merchandise, exclusive photo ops, and the occasional dining or merchandise discount.

Unlike Universal, Disney tends to go big on collectible souvenirs. Those passholder magnets? They’re practically a badge of honor among fans—and Disney knows it. People will wait in line at EPCOT for hours just to score the latest design. It’s a clever way to build brand loyalty and keep Annual Passholders engaged, even if some feel like the actual park perks are lighter than they used to be.

One area where Disney and Universal seem to align is how these perks are spaced throughout the year. Disney tends to time its giveaways with EPCOT festivals insidethemagic.net, while Universal typically aligns with new attraction launches or seasonal events. In both cases, the strategy is clear: if you’re a passholder, you’ll always have a reason to come back.

Why These Perks Matter More Than Ever

There’s no denying it—being an Annual Passholder at either Disney World or Universal Orlando isn’t as cheap as it used to be. Prices have gone up, blackout dates have changed, and reservations systems (especially on Disney’s side) have added friction for guests who used to be able to just show up and have fun.

That’s why these little gestures—like a free poster or a cute new magnet—go a long way. They help remind guests that the parks still value their most loyal fans. They can’t erase the price hikes or the long lines, but they do add just enough magic to keep people feeling like they’re part of something special.

Universal’s poster giveaway for Epic Universe might not seem like a huge deal on the surface, but in the broader conversation about how theme parks reward loyalty, it’s part of a larger trend. Perks aren’t just bonuses—they’re tools to keep fans engaged, even when things like ticket prices and crowd levels can feel overwhelming.

The Bottom Line

Universal Orlando is still doing a solid job of keeping Passholders in mind—gifts like the new Epic Universe poster are proof of that. But the backtrack on Express Pass for Premier Passholders at the new park is a reminder that the benefits can shift quickly, especially during major expansions.

Disney World, for all its ups and downs, continues to lean into the emotional connection fans have with characters and nostalgia. Their gifts might be different in style, but the goal is the same.

Both parks understand that loyalty matters. And in 2025, when both Disney and Universal are looking to pack in visitors and grow their fanbases, how they treat their Annual Passholders might just be what keeps people coming back.