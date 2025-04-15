Disney Just Fixed a Huge Mistake—And Guests Are Loving It

If you’re a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder, you might want to take a peek at your mailbox—especially if you visited EPCOT this past February. Disney has officially started mailing out a little piece of magic that many fans were bummed to have missed out on: the Ray Annual Passholder magnet.

For those unfamiliar, Disney World often gives Annual Passholders limited-time perks and goodies, and one of the most popular is the collectible magnets. These magnets are usually themed to a Disney character and feature the word “Passholder” proudly displayed.

Fans love showing them off on their fridges, cars, or anywhere else they want a touch of Disney magic. And the Ray magnet, themed after the lovable firefly from The Princess and the Frog, was no exception.

What Happened With the Ray Magnet?

Originally, Disney announced that the Ray Passholder magnet would be available for pickup at EPCOT through February 28. But midway through February, plans shifted. A notice on the My Disney Experience app popped up, letting fans know that the Ray magnet would no longer be available for pickup at EPCOT after February 16.

That left many Passholders scratching their heads—especially those who had been planning to visit EPCOT later in the month to snag the magnet. In an effort to make it right, Disney offered an alternative. From February 17 to 28, those who visited EPCOT were given a different Passholder magnet featuring Minnie Mouse. But the story didn’t end there.

To soften the disappointment even more, Disney let those February visitors know that they might be eligible to receive the Ray magnet by mail—as long as their mailing information was updated in their Disney account. It wasn’t guaranteed for everyone, but it gave folks a glimmer of hope.

And now, that hope is being delivered straight to doorsteps.

Ray Magnets Are Arriving

In April, reports began to roll in that Annual Passholders who made that EPCOT visit between February 17 and 28 are indeed receiving the Ray magnets by mail. The package includes a letter thanking them for visiting during that time window and expressing Disney’s appreciation for their loyalty as Passholders.

It’s a small gesture, sure. But for many Passholders, this kind of follow-through means a lot. When you’re spending hundreds—if not thousands—of dollars to hold an Annual Pass, it’s nice to know Disney is still working to create those magical moments and keep its promises, even when logistics get in the way.

The Ray magnet also holds special value because of the character himself. Ray the firefly might be one of the most beloved side characters in recent Disney history. He’s sweet, full of charm, and totally unforgettable for fans of The Princess and the Frog (2009). Having him featured on a Passholder magnet is a cute tribute and a fun way to stand out among other more traditional characters.

Being a Disney World Passholder Has Its Perks—and Surprises

This situation is a great reminder of what it’s like to be a Disney World Annual Passholder. Sure, there are the obvious perks: discounts on merchandise and dining, special event previews, and park access depending on your tier. But one of the more underrated parts of being a Passholder is the little “thank you” moments like this one.

It’s not uncommon for Disney to give out magnets, early access to exclusive merchandise, and even limited-time experiences just for Passholders. But things don’t always go according to plan. Sometimes magnets run out. Sometimes special events fill up too fast. That’s just part of the Passholder experience—things are always shifting a bit.

But when Disney goes out of its way to make up for a hiccup, like mailing out the Ray magnet after the in-park pickup period ended early, it feels like they’re still committed to treating Passholders with care. And that goes a long way, especially in a world where loyalty programs often feel transactional rather than personal.

It’s also worth noting that these little tokens become collector’s items over time. There are Facebook groups, Reddit threads, and entire blog posts dedicated to Passholder magnets. People trade them, display them, and compare collections. The Ray magnet will likely be one of the more sought-after pieces simply because of how limited its availability was and the mail-only follow-up.

Final Thoughts

So if you visited EPCOT in that narrow window between February 17 and 28 and were told you’d receive the Ray magnet, now’s the time to keep an eye on your mailbox. It might just be your turn for a bit of Disney magic delivered straight to your door.

And if you’re not one of the lucky ones this time around? Don’t worry—Disney regularly offers new magnets and perks throughout the year. Make sure your account info is up-to-date, keep an eye on the My Disney Experience app, and try to time your park visits around those seasonal offerings.

Being a Disney World Annual Passholder is about more than just park access. It’s about the community, the perks, the little moments of recognition, and yes—the occasional surprise in the mail that makes you smile and say, “Only Disney would do this.”

If you’ve already gotten your Ray magnet, enjoy it! You’ve got a piece of rare Passholder history in your hands. And if you haven’t yet—don’t give up. It might be on its way.