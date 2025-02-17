Annual Passholders Left Disappointed as Disney RUNS OUT of New Magnets

There are a lot of perks that come with the purchase of a Walt Disney World Annual Pass, including free theme park parking, limited edition merchandise, and discounts on dining and shopping.

And one of the really fun perks is the complimentary Annual Passholder magnets featuring a variety of Disney characters, including Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King (1994), Hei Hei from Moana (2016), Tinker Bell from Peter Pan (1953), and of course, Mickey Mouse!

Related: Disney World Annual Passholders Reveal Sad Reasons They Aren’t Renewing

However, one of the downsides of these absolutely adorable Annual Passes is that they aren’t always sent through the mail. Recently, Disney has been requiring guests to head to The Most Magical Place on Earth, venture into EPCOT, and wait in line at Creations Shop in order to get their magnet. And, on weekends, the lines can get incredibly long.

Last month, Disney announced that a new Annual Passholder magnet featuring Ray from Disney’s hit animated movie The Princess and the Frog (2009) was coming, and fans were thrilled. But, just like in the past, Passholders would have to head to EPCOT if they wanted to get their hands on one.

Here is the Ray Passholder magnet that is available today through February 28 in Creations Shop at EPCOT! He’s reaching towards Evangeline. ✨

Here is the Ray Passholder magnet that is available today through February 28 in Creations Shop at EPCOT! He’s reaching towards Evangeline. ✨️ https://t.co/dx7RMUFdR3 pic.twitter.com/vyFdVEb95v — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) January 21, 2025

Related: After Two Months, Disney Unveils Major Annual Pass Update for Next Week

Unfortunately, after less than one month, it appears that Disney has run out of the Ray Annual Pass magnets, and guests hoping to get their hands on one will be hoping it magically appears in the mail.

According to the My Disney Experience app, Annual Passholders who visit EPCOT will now be given a magnet featuring Minnie Mouse.

Please pardon any inconvenience, but the Ray Passholder magnet will no longer be available for pickup at EPCOT after February 16, 2025. From February 17 through February 28, 2025, Passholders will have the opportunity to pick up a Minnie Mouse Passholder magnet at Creations Shop in EPCOT during normal operating hours. Didn’t get the chance to collect the Ray Passholder magnet? Passholders who visit EPCOT between February 17 and February 28 may be eligible to receive a Ray Passholder magnet in the mail later this spring. To receive a Ray magnet, be sure to confirm or update the address for each Passholder in your household, with a valid US mailing address.

Related: Disney Annual Passes To Surpass $2,000: Guests Concerned Over Broken Promises

This is not the first time that Disney has offered the Minnie Mouse AP magnet. The magnet first premiered in November 2022, and we do not know if these are newly printed magnets, or if they are left over from the first time they were given away.

If you are still planning on heading to EPCOT and getting your complimentary AP magnet, be aware that you will have to show your ID. Annual Passholders are limited to one magnet per person.

Were you able to get your hands on the Ray Annual Pass magnet? Are you disappointed in the fact that Disney did not seem to order enough for everyone? Which character is on your favorite magnet? Share your thoughts in the comments!