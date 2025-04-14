Nearly Naked Baby Dolls Found Floating at Disney World, Disturbing Jump Scare

Floating baby dolls were found in the Magic Kingdom fountains at Walt Disney World days before Christmas, with Cinderella Castle looming in the background, providing quite an interesting photo op.

While Disney is always a busy haven, there is no time like the holidays to go shoulder-to-shoulder with a complete and total stranger! With many offices, workplaces, and all schools giving kids (and adults) time off from Christmas through to New Year’s, many take advantage and book a trip to the most magical place on earth.

As we have been discussing, at Walt Disney World Resort, offerings like Lightning Lane Multi Pass have hit an all-time high for guests, costing them well over $30 per person to skip the line and use Lightning Lane, and even Disney’s competitor, Universal Orlando Resort, has seen wait times to meet their iconic Grinch character soar to a whopping eight hours with the (wholiday) holiday crowds.

While guest show off their interesting behavior every day at Disney World, as we recently saw with one guest jumping into the World Showcase lagoon in EPCOT to win a bet, guests who have been taking a photos in front of the fountains at Magic Kingdom may have an added “guest” in their pictures.

On a recent visit to a busy Magic Kingdom, we noticed that there were floating, nearly naked baby dolls in the fountain. Below, you can see the popular photo location, with the fountain in view.

But if we zoom in a little more, we can see the baby in what looks to be its underclothes floating in the water. Both fountains had these babies lying in them.

At first, the sight of these baby dolls certainly gave us a jump-scare moment, as we had to give the sight a double take to ensure that this was just a doll floating by. It seems likely that a child threw their dolls into the water when their parents were not looking; however, it is not entirely certain how these dolls entered the water.

If an actual guest were to do this, they would be trespassed from the park, as we have seen with other guests who have sat in the Disney World fountains in the past, but these baby dolls will likely be relocated to the trash!

Throughout our day at Magic Kingdom, it did not appear that any cast members noticed the baby dolls in the water, as they hilariously remained there, floating, hours later!

Recently, we shared a much more serious situation at Disney World regarding abandoned babies, but this one was not a doll. Someone left their infant in a stroller parking area and security had to monitor the baby until the parents got back upon noticing that they were left their alone. The parents were gone until sunset. Read more, and see the video here.

Nudity at Disney Parks

While naked baby dolls are one thing to see in the parks, naked humans are a whole other ballgame.

It’s not uncommon for strange things to happen at Disneyland — surprise proposals, spontaneous dance parties, or even the occasional guest disagreement. But on April 12, visitors at Disneyland Park witnessed something completely unexpected: a naked man causing a major disruption in New Orleans Square.

The unsettling event was first reported by Reddit user LAZERPANDA15, who described their firsthand account of what unfolded that evening.

“They were visiting Disneyland Park in the evening and decided to head over to New Orleans Square,” the post begins. Known for its iconic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion, and eateries including the newly opened Tiana’s Palace, this area is typically filled with lively music, family laughter, and delicious smells. But on this night, the atmosphere turned tense.

“Suddenly, a group of guests — who the OP (Original Poster) deemed to be moms — blocked off an area and said that no children were allowed in the space,” the Reddit user continued. “They also noted that the patio of River Belle Terrace restaurant was also being evacuated. It was a confusing situation for everyone involved, but things were about to get a lot worse.”

According to the account, a man had stripped off his clothing and was walking around the area completely nude. Disney security reportedly formed a barrier in an attempt to manage the situation, but struggled to bring the individual under control.

“Then, a naked man emerged from one of the back sidestreets,” the OP wrote. “They were apparently having a lot of trouble wrangling this man. He started scaling a tree (still naked as the day he was born). I couldn’t stop staring, but that is when my spouse said ‘Hey, you gotta stop staring. Our kid is going to see this. Let’s go.’ And said kid was looking for the source of all the hubbub, but she did not see the guy. Any updates on uhhhh… the outcome for this gentleman? Dude was on one. I hope he’s OK and didn’t get hurt, but I would love to know some updated details regarding the resolution of this story. Can people get banned for life?”

Can Disney Ban Guests for Life?

In the aftermath of the scene, other commenters were quick to point out that Disney does have the authority to issue permanent bans for disruptive behavior. If the events described are accurate, the individual in question likely received a lifetime ban, barring them from entering any Disney park or property.

It was also speculated that the individuals in plain black shirts assisting security were actually undercover police officers — a frequent presence in the parks — who ultimately helped remove the guest from the premises.

“Another commenter stated that the naked man also climbed up Tiana’s Palace — which opened in September 2023 — and was shouting at the stunned guests below.”

The bizarre behavior didn’t stop there. On Instagram, guests shared footage and stories from the event, revealing more unsettling details.

“Found an Instagram post about it, he apparently got on top of the Tiana cafe and was naked up there shouting at people. In the comments over there people were like in line for beignets and all of a sudden see him. He apparently was screaming ‘I AM EXPOSING MYSELF TO EXPOSE…’ but the commenter couldn’t hear the rest because she got ushered away. Another commenter basically said he started talking about sexual violence and that he was going to hurt himself and it scared her kid a LOT.”

While Disney has not publicly commented on the incident, it’s presumed that the man was eventually taken into custody and possibly placed on a psychiatric hold or arrested, depending on the outcome of the intervention.

Not an Isolated Incident

Disturbingly, this isn’t the first time a nude guest has caused a major disturbance at Disneyland. Just after Thanksgiving in 2023, guests riding it’s a small world in Fantasyland were shocked when a man stripped down and began walking through the attraction.

In that case, the man reportedly entered restricted areas of the ride, sat down for a moment, and continued walking — all while being pursued by security and police. He was eventually apprehended, arrested, and charged with public indecency and being under the influence of a controlled substance. The incident led to increased security around it’s a small world in the following days.

A Disturbing Trend

While Disney parks are known for their strict security protocols and family-friendly environments, these incidents serve as a stark reminder that unpredictable behavior can occur anywhere — even in the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

Disney has not yet released an official statement regarding the April 12 incident, but based on the pattern and guest reports, the individual involved is likely facing serious legal and lifetime consequences for their actions.

Would you be spooked by this sighting of floating dolls at Disney World?