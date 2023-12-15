Parents Abandon Infant in Stroller at Disneyland for Over an Hour

A viral video series posted on TikTok this week shows Disneyland Resort security responding to an abandoned infant. The parents allegedly left the child alone in a parked stroller for over an hour and became furious when confronted upon their return.

Whereas some parents have tried to avoid paying for theme park tickets by hiding children in strollers, others use them to avoid taking their kids around Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Three videos posted by Victoria Ahedo (@victoriaahedo on TikTok) showed Disney cast members responding to an abandoned infant in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park.

In the first video, a Disney attractions cast member and a Disney security cast member surrounded the stroller. They monitored the infant, presumably waiting for the parents to come back.

The second video was taken more than an hour later, according to Ahedo. The parents finally returned, having been gone so long that the sun set. The father spoke to the two cast members, though it’s unclear what they discussed.

The third and final video shows the family calmly walking away from the stroller parking area. They weren’t escorted by Disney cast members, so it’s unlikely that they were removed from the Disney park.

Ahedo didn’t respond to Inside the Magic’s request for comment as of the time of this article’s publication but called the situation “horrible” in a video caption.

Inside the Magic doesn’t recommend leaving children alone at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort, even if they’re asleep. Rider swap is available so that one parent can stay with the little ones while the other rides and switch off without waiting in line twice.

Is it okay to leave infants alone in strollers or car seats at the Disney theme parks? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.