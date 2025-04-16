Yes, That ‘Fantastic Four’ John Krasinski Rumor Was True

We all suspected it, but one rumor about John Krasinski as Reed Richards (AKA Mr. Fantastic) has been confirmed, courtesy of fellow Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) actress Hayley Atwell.

The sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) was a mixed bag, to say the least. While the film (rightfully) received plenty of criticism over its jumbled plot, gimmicky cameos, and shallow characterization, it also finally fulfilled a longtime wish of numerous Marvel fans: to see John Krasinski as Reed Richards.

John Krasinski’s Marvel Debut

For years, fans chose Krasinski as their dream actor to portray Mr. Fantastic in a Marvel film, especially following the revelation that the studio would start rebooting the Fantastic Four to slot into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His appearance in the film was brief, starring in a scene in which Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) are apprehended by the secret society, the Illuminati, in another universe. The Illuminati is made up of Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Blackagar Boltagon (Anson Mount), Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), and, of course, Reed Richards.

The cameo ends with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) brutally killing Richards alongside the rest of the Illuminati. It’s already been confirmed that Olsen filmed her scenes with stand-ins, but there have long been rumors that Krasinski didn’t act alongside any of the Illuminati cast members at all – mainly due to his appearance in the film – which is something Atwell later confirmed.

Appearing on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) actress revealed that fans were correct and Krasinski was not, in fact, on set.

“You did get to don the shield since we last spoke,” said Horowitz. I’ve spoken to a bunch of folks that have participated in the scene in ‘Multiverse of Madness.’ Lizzie Olsen, I talked to Daniel Craig, who almost was there. So, what is your recollection, ’cause, like, was everybody there when you shot your stuff?”

Atwell responded: “No, John Krasinski wasn’t there, Lashana Lynch was there, Patrick Stewart wasn’t there. So, it was weird.”

Will John Krasinski Reprise the Role of Reed Richards?

While his appearance was brief, some had hoped that John Krasinski would also play Reed Richards in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: The First Steps (2025). Of course, we now know that that’s not the case, with Pedro Pascal stepping into the role.

There were also previous suggestions that Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt, previously tapped to play Black Widow until Scarlett Johansson stepped into the role, could play Sue Storm (also known as the Invisible Woman). Blunt denied as much in a 2022 interview, claiming, “I know nothing, so I’ll just say that. But I mean, I never know how to answer these questions! No one has approached me about the Invisible Woman, so we’ll just leave it at that. I have not been approached about the Invisible Woman.”

The role eventually went to Vanessa Kirby, with the rest of the cast rounded out by Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Ralph Ineson will also star as Galactus, while Julia Garner will play Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer. There are also rumors that Tony Stark alumnus Robert Downey Jr. may debut in the film as Doctor Doom.

All that to say, the odds of Krasinski stepping back into the MCU seem slim. However, with the Multiverse in full swing – and Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) on the horizon, in which multiple variants are theorized to appear – never say never.

What To Expect From ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

As per the official synopsis, here’s what will unfold in the long-awaited debut of Marvel’s first family in the MCU.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Admittedly, that doesn’t give us much to work with. More recently released information has confirmed that the film will see Reed Richards and Sue Storm as the most scientifically and emotionally intelligent people on the planet. Both run the Future Foundation, a philanthropic entity designed to bring peace to humanity. In the movie, Sue will be pregnant, and motherhood has been confirmed to be a major through-line for the story.

Vanessa Kirby recently told Entertainment Weekly that she’s eager to explore elements of Sue Storm’s darker alter ego, Malice, in order to bring more depth and complexity to the character. That same EW feature also revealed new details about The Fantastic Four: First Steps, offering a clearer look at the film’s premise and some notable cultural shifts made to the characters. “So the new film will be set in the ’60s — just not our ’60s. First Steps is the 37th installment in the MCU, but it won’t be set on the same Earth as Iron Man or The Avengers,” the article states. Instead, the story unfolds on an alternate Earth within the Marvel Multiverse — one where history has taken a different path. In this version of the ’50s and ’60s, society embraced futuristic visions of innovation, filled with flying cars and robotic companions. It’s in this world that Reed Richards thrives, building the very inventions that once only existed in dreams. Director Matt Shakman added, “We knew that we’d be on another Earth, so we had a chance to reinvent what the ’60s looked like.”

