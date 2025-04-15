After just a few weeks of full availability, multiple flavors disappeared from tasting stations at Club Cool in EPCOT again. One of the missing flavors is Beverly, Italy’s controversial, bitter soda.

Club Cool originally opened in the Future World area of EPCOT in 2005 before relocating to an all-new storefront near the Creations Shop and Connections Eatery in World Celebration in 2021. The Coca-Cola-sponsored store offers a selection of the merchandise available at the Disney Springs Coca-Cola store; fountain drinks, slushes, and floats; and several complimentary beverage tasting stations. Guests can use small paper cups to try as many international soda flavors as they want.

In February 2025, Walt Disney World Resort guests began noticing that multiple beverage offerings had disappeared from Club Cool. China’s Sour Plum Tea was the first to go, followed by the Philippines’ Royal Wattamelon and, finally, the Dominican Republic’s Country Club Merengue. “Please Try Another Flavor” signs covered the beverages’ former dispenser locations, leaving guests questioning whether the three offerings would ever return. Some guests even wondered whether the shortage resulted from rising international political tensions under U.S. President Donald Trump or promised tariffs on certain trade partners.

It took EPCOT until the end of March to restock all of the flavors. Unfortunately, this year’s beverage shortage seems to have had a ripple effect, as three more flavors have disappeared from some of the Club Cool dispensers.

On Tuesday, WDWNT reported that three of six drink stations at Club Cool were missing flavors. The first drink station was missing Russia’s Cucumber Sprite, while the third was missing Korea’s Minute Maid Joy Apple Lychee. The sixth station was without Beverly, the infamously bitter soda from Italy that guests often use to prank unsuspecting family members. Because these offerings remained available during the shortage earlier this year, it’s possible that Club Cool is running low on these flavors due to the increased demand during that time.

The three other drink stations remain unaffected and still serve all flavors. For now, guests at one of the impacted beverage stations can shift to another if they want to try any of the missing flavors. It’s unclear when EPCOT will restock the missing Club Cool flavors.

Do you prefer the new Club Cool location over the old one? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!