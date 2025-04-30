History Repeats Itself as Disney World Guests Cause Magic Kingdom Block

Another strong message sent to the House of Mouse.

As Walt Disney World Resort continues to welcome guests from around the globe in 2025, evenings at Magic Kingdom Park have taken on an extra sparkle. Disney After Hours—one of the resort’s most sought-after ticketed experiences—is back, offering limited-capacity nights filled with late-night adventure, classic attractions, and sweet surprises.

Running on select nights from January 6 through May 19, 2025, the event invites guests to enjoy the park in a whole new way, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., with early entry beginning as early as 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $175 to $185 (plus tax), depending on the date.

And with favorite attractions like TRON Lightcycle / Run operating with a standby queue and nighttime spectaculars lighting up Cinderella Castle, it’s easy to see why these after-dark celebrations have captured so much attention.

As event dates continue to unfold—including the past evenings of January 6, 13, 20, and 27; February 3, 10, 17, and 24; March 3, 17, 24, and 31; and April 7 and 28–After Hours at Magic Kingdom is nearing its end. Almost a month ago, April 7 officially sold out, following the sold-out March 31 date, as fans seized the chance to experience Magic Kingdom with fewer crowds and more time for fun.

Now, history has repeated itself with another After Hours date reportedly selling out and causing Magic Kingdom to put a block on any more guests wanting to partake in the event. According to WDWMagic, May 5–the next upcoming date–has sold out.

“Another night of Disney After Hours at Magic Kingdom has sold out, with the May 5, 2025 event now fully booked,” the outlet reported. “This leaves just two After Hours dates still available for Magic Kingdom this spring: May 12 and May 19.”

Amid all the excitement, Walt Disney World has made a few notable operational adjustments. In early 2025, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad was temporarily closed for refurbishment, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was quietly omitted from the lineup during After Hours events.

As Disney looks to the future, it also reflects on the past with refreshed marketing campaigns celebrating the worlds of wonder that Walt Disney World represents. Special offers, beloved promotions, and new ways to save are all part of the story as the resort invites families to create lasting memories at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Meanwhile, just beyond the Disney gates, big changes are coming to the Central Florida theme park landscape. Universal Orlando Resort is preparing to open its expansive new Epic Universe theme park in just under a month, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter in the region’s entertainment evolution.

Still, the popularity of Disney After Hours raises a few questions for longtime parkgoers. With the recent introduction of Lightning Lane Multi Pass, Single Pass, and Premier Pass systems, some have noted the rising costs associated with a Disney vacation. Premier Passes for Magic Kingdom, for example, reach as high as $449 during peak periods—and often sell out.

Has navigating a Disney trip become so complex and so expensive that guests feel compelled to buy more just to make the most of their visit?

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, recently addressed the issue. “The number-one thing we hear from the millions of guests who visit our parks each year is how much a Disney vacation means to them, and we intentionally offer a wide variety of ticket, hotel, and dining options to welcome as many families as possible, whatever their budget,” D’Amaro said in a press release. “We also know that, in inflationary times, it’s especially important to give families ways to save on their visits.”

Echoing this sentiment, Disney CEO Bob Iger emphasized that guest satisfaction scores remain “very high,” even as the company works to balance affordability with exceptional experiences. Bob Chapek’s successor also recently compared the experiences offered at Walt Disney World to the costs of other things, like sporting events and concerts.

As Disney continues to fine-tune its offerings, one thing is certain—guests are showing up with purpose, passion, and a clear appetite for the kind of magic that only Disney After Hours can deliver.

How do you feel about these special nights continuing to sell out? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!