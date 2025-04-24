Disney World Location Ceasing Operations Permanently in June

Disney World is saying goodbye to a unique location this summer.

When planning a trip to Walt Disney World, or any of Disney’s theme parks for that matter, there are many things to consider, with each one having dozens of incredible experiences waiting around every corner. From fast and fun thrill rides to interactive live shows, there’s something for everybody to enjoy at Walt Disney World.

Over the years, Disney has consistently upgraded its theme park options in Florida, with Walt Disney World now spanning over 25,000 acres. These acres include everything from classic dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion to new state-of-the-art roller coasters like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Dining also plays a big role in a Disney vacation, with Walt Disney World being home to dozens of eateries, snack bars, and fine dining establishments. However, this summer marks the permanent closure of one of Disney World’s more unique eateries.

Shula’s Steak House Closing Permanently This June at Walt Disney World

Shula’s Steak House will close permanently on June 15, 2025. The restaurant is located inside the Dolphin Hotel, one of two Marriott-managed resorts at Disney World, the other being the Swan Hotel. Former Miami Dolphins football coach Don Shula owns the table-service steak house restaurant. The first Shula’s location opened in 1989, with the one featured at the Dolphin Hotel serving travelers for years.

Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina will take over Shula’s Steak House after it closes, opening sometime later this year. Michael Mina is an American celebrity chef, author, and owner of the Mina Group, which manages 40 restaurants around the country.

The Swan and Dolphin have served as landmarks of the Walt Disney World Resort since they first opened in 1990, painting the Walt Disney World skyline with their unique mixture of pinks and teals, as well as their iconic triangle-shaped exterior.

New restaurants are hardly the only change happening at the Swan and Dolphin, with the pair of hotels set to undergo a massive transformation over the next several years. In 2024, Disney announced that both the Swan and Dolphin would receive some significant renovations and upgrades as part of a massive $275 million overhaul. This includes a new 120,000 square foot event space expansion.

Once complete, the Swan and Dolphin will feature 469,000 square feet of meeting space between these three buildings, making it one of the biggest convention spaces in the country.

However, the Swan and Dolphin are hardly the only places undergoing big transformations in Walt Disney World, with three of the resort’s four theme parks starting a brand new chapter in 2025.

Last year, Disney announced a number of exciting projects that would be coming to Walt Disney World over the next decade. Starting at the Magic Kingdom, Disney plans to open a brand-new Cars-themed area in Frontierland. This will include a new “E-ticket” attraction similar to Disneyland’s Radiator Springs Racers.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will also be getting a Pixar-inspired makeover of its own, with a new land based on Monsters Inc. now in early development. This new area, dubbed “Monstropolis,” will be located where Muppets Courtyard currently resides, meaning The Muppets’ main attraction, Muppet*Vision 3D, will be closing permanently.

Lastly, work is already well underway on overhauling DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Disney first teased this project several years ago, but shovels didn’t hit the ground until early this year, with half of the prehistoric-themed land closing permanently in January. The other half will close sometime in 2026, meaning guests still have quite a few months left to enjoy DINOSAUR, the land’s primary attraction, as well as other experiences.

