Disney World Florida Refuses Entry en Masse, More Denials Coming

One Walt Disney World Resort theme park will undoubtedly deny entry to thousands of guests in the coming weeks as spring break crowds descend on Central Florida.

As the weather gets warmer, thousands of Disney Resort hotel guests take advantage of one of the few free experiences at Walt Disney World Resort. On check-in day, guests can enter a Disney water park for free, subject to capacity limits and weather conditions.

Right now, only one of Walt Disney World Resort’s two Florida water parks is open: Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is closed for maintenance until May 1, when it will reopen. Blizzard Beach will close that day and remain closed for maintenance until May 20. Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach will both be open from May 21 to September 7.

Earlier this year, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park closed multiple times due to low temperatures and inclement weather, denying Disney Resort hotel guests free entry. Now, Walt Disney World Resort guests are struggling to take advantage of their free perk for the opposite reason.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park has hit or nearly reached capacity multiple times in the last few weeks, forcing cast members to turn away guests at the gate. Considering that the weather will only get warmer and crowds will only increase as the Easter holiday approaches, Walt Disney World Resort guests should anticipate that the water park will continue to hit capacity in the coming weeks.

Once Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park reopens on May 1, the same crowd issues will shift to that park. Crowds should ease up once both water parks are open on May 21. Until then, guests should consider arriving early, using Mobile Order for meals and snacks, and starting their vacation on a weekday (usually less busy than a weekend) to take advantage of free water park entry on their Disney Resort check-in day.

