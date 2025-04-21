Disney World Extends Popular Guest Perks Through 2026

If you’ve been holding off on booking your 2026 Disney World vacation, you might want to circle April 22 on your calendar. That’s when bookings open—and with today’s news, it’s clear Disney is pulling out all the stops to get guests excited about what’s ahead.

One of the biggest updates coming out of Disney this week is the extension of both Early Theme Park Entry and Extended Evening Hours through all of 2026. These two perks have become favorites for Disney Resort hotel guests, and their continuation is a pretty major win for anyone looking to make the most of each park day.

So what exactly do these perks include, and why should they matter to you?

Early Theme Park Entry means you get 30 extra minutes in any of Disney World’s four theme parks before regular day guests are let in. Whether you’re hoping to rope drop Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT or catch Flight of Passage in Pandora without the crushing lines, that early head start can make a huge difference—especially if you’re a morning person or just want to knock out one or two big rides before breakfast.

Then there are extended evening hours, which have become the cherry on top for those staying at Disney Deluxe Resorts or Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts. Select nights offer extra hours in the evening after the parks have officially closed to regular guests. The parks are quieter, the wait times are lower, and there’s just something magical about walking through Magic Kingdom under the stars with fewer people around.

Together, these perks give you more park time without paying extra—and when you’re navigating four theme parks with a packed itinerary, that time really counts. Families often split up their strategy—early birds knock out big rides first thing in the morning, while night owls take advantage of those peaceful post-close hours to explore the parks at a slower pace.

While the benefits themselves aren’t new, the fact that they’re sticking around through 2026 is a big deal. Especially since Disney hasn’t always guaranteed them more than a year in advance. And with vacation package bookings opening up this week for dates through October 31, 2026 (with the rest of the year to follow later), this update adds even more incentive to start planning now.

But the early entry and extended evening perks aren’t the only things making headlines.

Disney has also rolled out a trio of deals aimed squarely at families—and if you’re traveling with kids, you’ll definitely want to know about them.

First up: a completely free Disney Dining Plan for kids ages 3 to 9. Yep, free. When you book a vacation package at a Disney Resort hotel that includes a dining plan for the adults in your party, kids in that age range eat for free throughout your stay. And we’re not just talking snacks—this includes meals at quick-service spots and sit-down restaurants, even character dining.

With the cost of a child’s dining plan running around $30 to $40 per night, this can easily translate to hundreds in savings for families staying four or five nights. Disney Dining Plans are accepted at a huge number of restaurants across all four theme parks, water parks, Disney Springs, and resort hotels—so whether your little ones are craving Mickey waffles or mac and cheese, they’re covered.

Then there’s the water park deal. In 2026, guests staying at a Disney Resort hotel will once again receive free admission to either Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon on their check-in day during the summer season. This perk is exclusive to summer guests, but it’s a great option if you’re arriving early in the day and your room isn’t ready yet. Instead of waiting around, you can hit the slides and start your vacation off with a splash—literally.

Now, let’s put it all together. If you’re staying at a Disney Resort in summer 2026, you could enter the parks early every morning, enjoy extended evening hours if you’re in a deluxe resort, let your kids dine for free all trip long, and cool off at a water park without paying for a ticket—all before you’ve even factored in potential room discounts or bundle savings.

That’s a whole lot of extra value just for booking through Disney.

So what’s the catch? Honestly, not much. Just make sure you’re staying on-site, that your booking includes theme park tickets and a dining plan (to qualify for the kids-eat-free deal), and that you’re checking in during the applicable window for the water park offer.

This collection of perks is part of Disney’s broader strategy to encourage longer stays, bigger packages, and more guests booking directly through the company’s vacation services. But for families looking to maximize every penny of their Disney trip, it’s a strategy that’s actually working in your favor.

The early entry and extended evening hours have already proven popular with guests, especially those trying to avoid the mid-day crowds. And with those offerings now locked in for 2026, along with two major cost-saving deals for kids, Disney World just made a pretty compelling case for why now’s the time to start planning ahead.

Vacation package bookings officially open on April 22, 2025, and if past years are any indication, the best resorts and date combinations can go quickly. Between the guaranteed park perks and limited-time kid-friendly offers, there’s more reason than ever to think ahead—and to lock in your dream Disney trip before the rest of the world catches on.