Disney World Alters Park Access for Once-A-Year Event

The Walt Disney World Resort is one of the world’s busiest destinations for Disney fans–that said, once a year, one of the Mouse House’s franchises gets extra attention.

In under a month, the theme park landscape in Central Florida will change forever when Universal Orlando Resort opens Universal Epic Universe on May 22. Before its opening, the Walt Disney World Resort will celebrate a momentous occasion, when all six parks open concurrently on May 21–the first time since pre-pandemic.

With all four theme parks and two water theme parks opening together, as well as perks like Extended Evening Hours, hard-ticketed events like Disney After Hours, and the reopening of e-ticket rides like Test Track, the Walt Disney World Resort is readying itself for a busy year. Disney may not be opening its fifth gate anytime soon, but the extra tourism Epic Universe will bring will surely positively affect visitors to Disney World.

Before the all-important May 21 and 22 dates, another once-a-year event will hit Disney World on May 4. Every year on May 4, AKA May the Fourth–Star Wars Day–Disney will celebrate the galaxy far, far away, with fans of the franchise partaking in both Disney and fan-led activities.

This year, May 4 is unavailable for Annual Passholder theme park reservations, but regular guests–and those with dated tickets–can still access Disney’s Hollywood Studios on that date. As the home of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Hollywood Studios will be hugely busy on May 4, with guests hoping to ride Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, enjoy a ronto wrap, or take part in the new “Reclaimed and Reforged” lightsaber experience at Savi’s Workshop.

Now, guests will have more time to enjoy Star Wars Day in Central Florida as the Walt Disney World Resort has extended the opening hours at Hollywood Studios. On Sunday, May 4, guests can enter Hollywood Studios from 8:30 a.m. through 10 p.m. Early Entry for those staying at Disney Resort Hotels and other select hotels will run from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Previously, the Disney park was due to open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On the day, guests can enjoy the staples of the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, which has a series of exclusives available for those visiting Hollywood Studios that day. Items for 2025 include the Battle of Hoth Macaroon, the Wookiee Cookie, and the Chosen One Cooler. Some offerings can also be found in locations at Disney Springs. Also arriving at the resort will be new sippers and popcorn buckets, including the coaxium sipper and Death Star popcorn bucket.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of George Lucas’s final prequel trilogy movie, Star Wars: Episode III–Revenge of the Sith (2005), so the festivities may be extra fun this May 4.

Hollywood Studios is not only the hub for the Star Wars franchise, though. The park has some of Disney World’s most popular attractions, including the Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. The latter will eventually be transformed into a Muppets-themed attraction after Monstropolis takes over the Grand Avenue area of the theme park. Monstropolis will include a first-of-its-kind Monsters, Inc. roller coaster.

Are you visiting Hollywood Studios on Star Wars Day? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!