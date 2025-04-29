Disneyland Officially Transformed Into a Music Festival Venue, Changes Revealed

Disneyland Paris Resort has officially kicked off its all-new Disney Music Festival event across Disneyland Park. Disney Park guests can enjoy 12 unique live performances celebrating the music of Walt Disney Animation and Pixar across Discoveryland, Frontierland, Adventureland, Fantasyland, and Main Street, U.S.A.

The first-ever Disney Music Festival event runs through September 7, 2025, conveniently coinciding with World Music Day (Fête de la Musique), an annual French holiday celebrated on June 21. Guests will encounter four live concerts and eight “musical encounters” with Disney and Pixar characters. Scheduled throughout the day across the lands of Disneyland Park, the music pop-ups will cover various genres including classical, pop, rock, folk, and electronic.

While most of the performances will focus on existing Disney and Pixar music, an original composition was created for the Disney Music Festival: “Viva la Musique.” Listen for the song in different styles throughout the performances around Disneyland Park!

Main Street, U.S.A. offers the most Disney Music Festival events of any Disneyland Park land. In an all-new conductor outfit, Mickey Mouse waves at guests during “Welcome to Disney Music Festival” and “Mickey’s Goodnight.” Five times daily, Minnie Mouse leads “Minnie’s Marching Band” in renditions of fan-favorites like “Into the Unknown” and “Hakuna Matata” performed by two trombonists, three saxophonists, three trumpet players, three percussionists, and one sousaphone player.

Eight times daily, “Goofy’s Imaginary Orchestra” takes over Central Plaza in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. Disneyland Paris Resort describes the 15-minute show as a “crazy and fun musical moment with an unusual orchestra.” Six times daily, Mary Poppins and Bert join a six-person band for “Mary Poppins and the Pearly Band.”

Over in Discoveryland, Chip and Dale host an “energetic and immersive” “Disney Music Hits Concert” at Videopolis Theater. The 30-minute concert features songs like “Friend Like Me” and “Try Everything,” performed by a six-piece band four times daily. Guests can also meet Stitch in his Elvis costume, accompanied by iconic rock and roll tunes, inside Arcade Bêta. This experience is offered throughout the day, but guests must register for a Virtual Queue via the Disneyland Paris app after arriving at the park.

Five times daily, Miguel from Coco (2017) and a mariachi band set up in Frontierland for “Miguel’s Fiesta Latina.” This is the only Disney Music Festival performance in Frontierland.

In Adventureland, guests can take in the rhythm of the Pacific Islands with “Moana and her Musicians,” a 15-minute show performed five times daily by two percussionists and one ukulele player. Timon and Pumbaa are also taking over Adventureland with “Timon’s Matadance,” a 20-minute percussion show performed up to four times daily.

In Fantasyland, Donald and Daisy Duck present an accordionist performing romantic Disney and Pixar tunes in front of Pizzeria Bella Notte. The 15-minute musical moment, “Donald and Daisy’s Accordionist,” is performed six times daily. Meanwhile, Rapunzel and Flynn invite a percussionist, violist, guitarist, and flutist from Corona to perform for guests in the “Musical Meet-Up with Rapunzel and Flynn.” This 15-minute show performs four times daily.

At the end of the day, Main Street, U.S.A., comes alive with “The Grand Orchestra Finale.” Mickey Mouse invites his character friends and nearly 90 performers to say goodbye to guests with a medley of songs they might’ve heard throughout the day. Performers include Miguel’s mariachi band, Moana’s percussionists, and Minnie Mouse’s marching band. Mickey Mouse conducts the 20-minute show with a special appearance from Chip and Dale. This performance is only offered once daily.

Like most Disney Park events, Disney Music Festival offers exclusive merchandise, including a travel mug, a Mickey Mouse conductor headband, and a tie-dye Mickey Mouse t-shirt. Themed snack offerings are available at stalls throughout Disneyland Park, including Chip & Dale brookies, Daisy Duck’s vanilla and strawberry milkshake with a glazed donut, and popcorn in a Minnie Mouse bucket. Check out Disneyland Paris Resort’s preview of the Disney Music Festival below:

Have you attended the Disney Music Festival event at Disneyland Paris Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments!