Disney May Be Forced To Put Controversial Restrictions on All Classic Rides

It’s no secret that bad guest behavior has become a recurring theme at Disney parks.

From fights breaking out in Fantasyland to people hopping out of ride vehicles for a better TikTok video, Cast Members have just about seen it all. And while most of us love Disney for the magic, nostalgia, and escapism, it’s getting harder and harder to ignore how some guests are actively pushing the boundaries—and testing Disney’s patience.

One area that seems to be spiraling out of control is on-ride filming. Even when Cast Members give clear instructions not to record, people whip out their phones anyway. You’ve probably seen those viral clips on social media—someone capturing the inside of Haunted Mansion with night vision or recording a full POV with their flash on at Pirates of the Caribbean while ignoring multiple warnings. It’s not just about the videos anymore. It’s about clout, clicks, and getting content that Disney likely doesn’t want publicly shared for a variety of reasons—intellectual property being one of them.

And the ripple effects? They’re starting to show.

When Common Sense Isn’t So Common

Despite announcements over the loudspeakers and safety spiels from Cast Members, guests are still openly filming and even using flash photography in dark rides. That’s not just annoying for fellow riders who are trying to enjoy the atmosphere—it can be a flat-out safety issue. Phones flying out of hands on fast-moving rides, bright screens distracting others, or worse, someone dropping a phone and forcing a ride shutdown.

It’s gotten to the point where many in the theme park community are starting to wonder if Disney will finally say “enough is enough.” And if they do, the next move could change the experience of your favorite attractions forever.

We’re talking about lockers and even heavier restrictions. Not just for the thrill rides like TRON or Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. We mean all rides—even the classics.

Lockers Could Be Coming for Everything

If you’ve been to Universal Orlando in the past few years, you’ve probably gotten familiar with temporary lockers. VelociCoaster, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt—they all require you to stow your stuff before you ride. The idea was pretty straightforward: fewer loose articles = fewer safety risks and less downtime for rides. In addition, they don’t allow filming on rides for any attraction.

Disney started following suit. TRON: Lightcycle / Run and Avatar Flight of Passage both have lockers now. And according to recent concept art, the new Monsters, Inc. “Door Coaster” coming soon could also include them. At first, lockers were just for the high-speed, high-intensity rides. But now, it’s looking like they might expand to everything—from Space Mountain to Jungle Cruise.

Why? Because it’s not about thrill levels anymore—it’s about guest behavior.

This Isn’t the Direction Fans Want

Let’s be honest—nobody wants to have to put their phone in a locker for Space Mountain or have a Cast Member come over the loudspeaker to tell you to put your phone away on The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh — which is a common occurrence at Universal, by the way.

But if the trend of disregarding the rules continues, Disney might not have a choice. The company’s number one priority is safety, and their second is protecting the show. If people keep filming scenes not meant to be shared (or distracting others in the process), the solution could very well be forced locker use across the board.

And it wouldn’t be without precedent. Disney has shown it’s willing to pivot when guest behavior crosses a line. The introduction of more in-depth security checks, limitations on costumes during regular park hours, and even the park-wide alcohol policies—all were implemented or updated in response to how guests acted. So yeah, if people keep prioritizing their Instagram Reels over ride rules, we could absolutely see Disney rolling out new restrictions—even on classic attractions.

The Clock’s Ticking

This doesn’t mean that Disney is about to throw lockers outside of Peter Pan’s Flight tomorrow, but the writing’s on the wall. All it would take is one high-profile incident—one viral video that goes too far or one accident caused by someone ignoring rules—and the parks may tighten the leash.

It’s worth asking: are we really that surprised? The parks are more crowded, the pressure to “get content” is higher than ever, and respect for Cast Members is, frankly, lower than it should be. That’s not a good combination.

So if you love the freedom of taking your bag on classic rides or pulling out your phone for a quick pic of your kid’s first time on the carousel, enjoy it while you can. Because if bad behavior keeps trending up, the age of carefree Disney ride experiences might be coming to a close—and lockers might be the new normal for everyone.

Not just on TRON. Not just on the Door Coaster.

Everywhere.