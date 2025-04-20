The Best-Kept Hotel Secret for a Magical (and Affordable) Disneyland Getaway

As Disneyland gears up for its historic 70th anniversary celebration, there’s never been a more magical time to plan your next visit — and we’ve found the perfect place to stay that delivers affordable luxury on a budget.

Whether you’re traveling with kids, friends, or flying solo for some pixie-dusted self-care, this hidden gem of a hotel offers comfort, location, and value, all within easy reach of the parks. But before we dive into our top lodging pick, let’s take a look at why this trip is worth booking in the first place.

Because from May 16, 2025 through summer 2026, Disneyland Resort is rolling out a once-in-a-lifetime celebration packed with new entertainment, limited-time experiences, nostalgic throwbacks, dazzling decor, and exclusive merchandise that will make any Disney fan feel like a VIP.

While visiting Disneyland during the 70th will certainly be a magical vacation, what can make it even more magical is having the chance to stay in a stunning hotel just minutes from the magic, at one of Disneyland’s best good neighbour hotels.

Candlewood Suites Anaheim Resort Area

The Candlewood Anaheim Hotel is located just minutes from Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney Resort (it took me just under 15 minutes to walk to the front of the parks!) and after staying there for the first time, I can say this is easily one of the hidden hotel gems of Anaheim.

While I live in Orlando, I like to visit the spot that started it all as often as I can. This means I have stayed in a ton of the Anaheim resorts, including all of the Disney hotels, and after staying at Candlewood Anaheim, I can say that I will certainly be back. The amenities, the price, the cleanliness, and the location make it an easy “yes” for anyone who is looking to visit the Happiest Place on Earth without breaking the bank.

Pricing

When it comes to the cost, your wallet will have a big smile.

It is not shocking to see hotels priced $250+ for a standard room in the Anaheim area, but after taking a quick peek on the Anaheim Candlewood site, we were able to find prices as low as $119 per night during the first full week of the 70th anniversary! Of course, pricing may vary depending on when you visit, so if you would like to check out what the price would be for your dates, click here (plus you’ll score an extra 10% off!).

Room Types

My favorite thing about my stay at the Candlewood Anaheim was the fact that there was an option for a 1 Queen Bed 1 Bedroom Suite. This means you have a room, as well as a living room, and a full kitchen available to you, which is so helpful if you want to keep snacks in the room, have a meal, warm up some leftovers, or just have a few separate spaces to hang out.

As someone who works remote, I can say that it was so convenient to have a desk space outside of the bedroom to get everything I needed done during my stay.

There is also a 1 Queen Bed Studio Suite, and a 2 Double Beds Studio Suite available — both of which also come with a full kitchen.

Getting to Disneyland

Just minutes from the magic, Candlewood Suites Anaheim offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and affordability for your Disneyland Resort vacation. Located less than one mile from Disneyland Park, this all-suite hotel puts you so close, you can actually see the fireworks from your room! (Depending on where your windows face, of course).

For those who love a scenic stroll, it’s an easy 15 minute walk to the main gates of Disneyland, passing by other local shops, restaurants, and the energy of Anaheim’s Resort District. But if you’d rather save your steps for inside the parks, Candlewood Anaheim is also conveniently located on the ART shuttle route — Anaheim’s efficient public transit system that makes park hopping effortless.

For just a small fee, guests can hop on the Anaheim Resort Transportation (ART) shuttle, which stops right near the hotel and drops you off at the Disneyland Esplanade in just a few minutes.

If you want to see how close the hotel is to all of the popular Anaheim destinations, take a look at the list below:

Disneyland (1 mile)

Honda Center (2 miles)

Anaheim Convention Center (1.3 miles)

Knotts Berry Farm (8 miles)

Sports Center (0.7 miles)

Angel Stadium (1.8 miles)

Anaheim Gardenwalk (0.6 miles)

10/10 Amenities You Will Love

One of the things that really sets Candlewood Suites Anaheim – Resort Area apart is just how at home you’ll feel from the moment you check in. Whether you’re planning to spend your days in the parks or just want a relaxing base between adventures, this hotel delivers thoughtful amenities that make every stay extra comfortable.

During my recent visit, I took full advantage of the 24-hour fitness center — perfect for an early morning workout before rope drop or a late-night session after a long park day. I also loved the complimentary laundry facilities, which are open 24/7. It was such a game changer being able to pack light and freshen up clothes mid-stay without having to pay a dime.

While I waited for laundry, I grabbed free coffee in the lobby — hot and ready any time of day — and appreciated the little touch of complimentary microwave popcorn in the room, restocked daily. It was a cozy way to wind down after watching the Disneyland fireworks from afar.

Families will love the outdoor swimming pool and BBQ grills, open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., perfect for a laid-back day off from the parks. The Candlewood Cupboard is open 24/7 for snacks and essentials, and there’s even a business center if you need to catch up on emails or print park tickets.

With covered parking, free Wi-Fi, and easy access to the A.R.T. shuttle, it’s everything you need for a seamless Disneyland getaway — and then some.

If you want to book a stay at the Candlewood Suites Anaheim, or just check it out further, click here.

Here’s everything you’ll want to experience during the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration

Spectacular Entertainment Highlights

All-New Theme Song, “Celebrate Happy”

Kick off your visit with an infectious new theme song written just for the celebration and performed by the Jonas Brothers. You’ll hear this uplifting tune across multiple shows and moments throughout the resort.

“World of Color – Happiness!” at Disney California Adventure

This brand-new nighttime spectacular takes viewers on an emotional journey hosted by Joy and the other Emotions from Inside Out and Inside Out 2. With appearances from characters in Encanto, Turning Red, A Goofy Movie, and more, the show mixes music, color, lasers, and fire with surprise performances from Boyz II Men (“Rainbow Connection”) and a brand-new track by Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums.

Interactive Voting with the Disneyland App

Before each “World of Color – Happiness!” show, guests can vote in the app to spotlight a featured Emotion — Sadness, Anger, Disgust, or Envy — with special scenes customized to your choice!

“Wondrous Journeys” Nighttime Show at Disneyland

Celebrate the entire history of Walt Disney Animation Studios with this awe-inspiring show that projects vibrant scenes across Sleeping Beauty Castle, Main Street, and more — and includes fireworks on select nights!

Return of “Paint the Night” Parade

Fan-favorite “Paint the Night” returns with over a million LED lights, dazzling floats, and characters from Toy Story, Frozen, Monsters, Inc., and more. Mickey, Anna, Elsa, and Tinker Bell headline this high-energy nighttime spectacular.

“The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade”

This brand-new daytime character cavalcade features Goofy, Max, and even rare appearances by Duffy and ShellieMay, all decked out in their 70th celebration outfits.

“Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” at California Adventure

This energetic daytime parade brings more than 25 Pixar characters from Luca, Turning Red, Up, and others, all dancing and partying down the street with colorful floats and upbeat music.

“Tapestry of Happiness” at Disneyland

Projected nightly onto “it’s a small world,” this heartfelt display uses Mary Blair–inspired visuals to transform the attraction into a tribute to Disneyland’s most beloved memories and music.

Exclusive Anniversary Experiences & Decor

Special Decor Across the Resort

From a 50-foot Sleeping Beauty Castle–inspired sculpture in the Esplanade, to a floral Mickey welcome, to golden embellishments on the castle itself — the entire resort will shimmer in celebratory colors.

Mickey and Friends in 70th Attire

Photo ops abound as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and pals debut exclusive anniversary looks filled with sparkling colors and playful touches just for the party.

New Attraction Enhancements

“it’s a small world” adds Miguel and Dante from Coco to its vibrant Mexico scene (reopening May 9).

Toy Story Midway Mania! gets 70th anniversary Easter eggs sprinkled throughout.

70th PhotoPass Surprises

Magic Shots, interactive MagicBand+ effects, and celebratory Disney PhotoPass Lenses will capture magical moments you’ll treasure forever.

Can’t-Miss Collectibles & Merch

From new ears and spirit jerseys to toys and plushies, the Celebration Collection of 70th anniversary merch hits the parks before May 16. And yes — there’s even a commemorative MagicBand+ design!

Limited-Time Tours and Interactions

A Story of Celebration: 70th Anniversary Guided Tour

Take a two-hour guided walking tour through Disneyland to hear never-before-shared stories of opening day attractions, Walt’s original vision, and how the park has evolved.

MagicBand+ Surprises

Your MagicBand+ unlocks special interactions in all five original Disneyland lands — with vibrations, lights, and more during shows like “Paint the Night” and “World of Color – Happiness!”

70th Anniversary Ticket & Hotel Offers

Special 70th Tickets

3-Day, 1-Park per day tickets from $120/day ($360 total)

4-Day tickets for even less — $100/day ($400 total)

Valid for visits May 16–Aug. 14, 2025; reservations required.

Are you planning a Disneyland vacation to check out the 70th anniversary celebrations? Let us know in the comments below.