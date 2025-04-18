ALERT: Effective This Summer, Disney World Will Look Very Different

If you’ve been to Disney World before, you probably think you know what to expect—long lines, iconic attractions, Mickey-shaped snacks, and maybe a Dole Whip or two under the Florida sun.

But if you’re planning a trip this summer, you might want to reset those expectations. The parks are in the middle of a pretty major glow-up. And no, we’re not just talking about Epic Universe opening down the road. Disney World itself is changing—and it’s happening faster than you think.

From exclusive events and early closings to brand-new entertainment and Passholder perks, May marks the beginning of a wave of changes that are going to ripple throughout the summer. Whether you’re a local Annual Passholder or flying in for your once-every-few-years vacation, this is the kind of stuff you want to know before you show up to the gates.

So let’s walk through what’s happening and why Disney World is about to look very different.

Star Wars Day Will Turn Hollywood Studios Into a Galaxy-Wide Celebration

Let’s start with something that’s become a tradition: Star Wars Day. May the Fourth isn’t just a fun pun anymore—it’s one of the busiest days of the year at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. And in 2025, the park’s going all-in again. Expect Galaxy’s Edge to be swarming with fans rocking Jedi robes and Sith-inspired Mickey ears.

There will be exclusive merch (that likely won’t last the day), themed treats, and a general electric buzz that makes it feel like you’ve stepped onto Tatooine. If you’re not a huge Star Wars person, maybe circle another date on your calendar—because Hollywood Studios will be packed, and park reservations for that day are already maxed out. In addition, we’ll see major crowds on May 5 (Revenge of the 5th) as Star Wars stay in Hollywood Studios.

Don’t forget that there are other holidays in the summer, like Memorial Day and the 4th of July, which will bring in massive crowds.

EPCOT Closing Early on May 21st

Heads up if you’re planning a night around Spaceship Earth—EPCOT is shutting its gates early on May 21st for a private buyout. The entire park has been rented out for the SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference, which means guests will be politely shown the door by 7:30 p.m..

If you had your heart set on Luminous: The Symphony of Us that night, you might want to shift your plans over to Magic Kingdom or Hollywood Studios. And with EPCOT closing early, don’t be surprised if those other parks feel more crowded than usual once the sun goes down.

Two New Stage Shows Are Launching at Hollywood Studios

This is probably the biggest entertainment update of the summer—on May 27th, Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After and The Little Mermaid — A Musical Adventure will both debut at Hollywood Studios. That’s right, two brand-new shows opening on the same day.

That’s huge. Disney hasn’t launched a major stage show at that pace in a long time, and they’re doing it at a park that’s already packed with character-driven experiences. Villain fans finally get a dedicated spotlight, and Ariel is swimming back into the spotlight with a fresh take. Expect big crowds, long lines, and lots of “wait, where’s the theater again?” moments from first-time guests.

If you’re hoping to catch either show, your best bet is to check the My Disney Experience app as soon as your park day starts and plan your route around those showtimes.

V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days Are Back

If you’re an Annual Passholder, Disney’s got something just for you this summer. Starting May 14 and running through the end of July, V.I.PASSHOLDER Days are back—and they’re bringing exclusive discounts, mystery perks, and maybe even a few surprises.

We’ve seen things like complimentary snacks, special meet-and-greets, and even exclusive lounges in the past. While Disney hasn’t shared the full list of what’s coming in 2025 just yet, the window runs right through the summer travel rush, so expect some good stuff to help soften the crowds.

The Bigger Picture: This Is Just the Beginning

While all of these changes are exciting (or maybe mildly stressful if you like your vacations quiet), they’re also just the tip of the iceberg. Disney World is entering a new phase. Between upcoming land expansions like the Villains-themed addition at Magic Kingdom, constant entertainment upgrades, and a wave of live events tied to Disney’s 2025 slate, you can expect even more surprises to roll out over the summer.

So yeah, it’s fair to say Disney World’s going to look a whole lot different. The core magic is still there, of course—but if you’ve been relying on the same game plan for the last few years, it might be time to update your playbook.

And if you’re the type who thrives on the new, the rare, and the “I saw it before anyone else” moments? This summer just might be your golden ticket.