Popular EPCOT Location Changing Offering Indefinitely, Guests Turned Away

The EPCOT theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort is known for its iconic Spaceship Earth and the e-ticket Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction. But Disney World’s second park has many other exciting offerings, and one of them just had its operation cut.

Out of the four main theme parks at Disney’s Central Florida resort, EPCOT will undergo the fewest changes in the near future. Of course, the park recently fully opened the World Celebration development—complete with the CommuniCore Hall, CommuniCore Plaza, and Walt the Dreamer—but when compared to the rest of the portfolio, EPCOT’s upcoming changes are minimal.

The new version of Test Track, inspired by the original World of Motion, is expected to open this summer, but more extensive changes are happening across the resort. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, work is underway to bring the Encanto and Indiana Jones franchises to the former DinoLand U.S.A. location. Inspired by the Tropical Americas and called the Pueblo Esperanza, the area will feature two new signature attractions based on the aforementioned Disney properties.

At Magic Kingdom Park, Frontierland will be relandscaped to bring the Cars franchise to the area—much to the dismay of some fans—while the “Beyond Big Thunder” space will feature the Disney villains. No further details have been confirmed for the latter, but the fan-favorite characters have long been desired for Disney World. As for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monstropolis will officially be built, bringing with it a first-of-its-kind coaster based on the iconic door sequence from Monsters, Inc. (2003).

Disney World is constantly evolving, but 2024 and 2025 have felt particularly heavy for developments. Surprisingly, the resort will also open all six parks concurrently in Orlando for the first time in six years on May 21. If that date rings a bell, it’s because it’s one day before the opening of Universal Orlando Resort’s newest park, Universal Epic Universe.

It’s not just the big things that are notable, though. Disney World guests need to consistently be aware of smaller changes—especially operational ones—that happen day-to-day at the parks. Reports claim that the popular Space 220 restaurant in EPCOT’s World Discovery is now only open to guests in the late afternoon and has completely stopped the lunch service indefinitely.

According to a Guest Relations cast member, the Space 220 restaurant is operating on a fluctuating schedule and will only open at 4 p.m. for the dinner service. This is reportedly due to refurbishment happening in the restaurant lobby area. Interestingly, the official Walt Disney World Resort website still shows lunchtime hours for the location, meaning it is likely that guests will be turned away and left disappointed if they want to lunch with a view of planet Earth.

Space 220 opened in 2021. It transports guests high above the EPCOT theme park for food and drinks among the stars. “To begin your journey, board a special space elevator that will ascend to the stars!” Disney World explains. “Along the way, viewports will give you an aerial view of EPCOT as you travel high above the planet. As you dine, peer out and enjoy amazing daytime and nighttime views of Earth from 220 miles up.”

Space 220 offers a themed experience and is a guest favorite for food, too.

How do you feel about these reports that Space 220 is not providing a lunch service at this time? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!