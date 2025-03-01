Theme Park Debate Ignites After Disney Guest Confronts Teen on Ride

A recent incident at Disneyland Resort is fueling online discussions about ride safety and theme park etiquette after a frustrated guest confronted a fellow rider for using their phone during the Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction.

The situation originally shared on a theme park discussion forum, described how a rider yelled at a teenager sitting in front of them for holding their phone above their head and recording during the ride. The guest, worried about safety, justified their reaction by highlighting the potential risks of loose objects on high-speed coasters.

Loose Items on Rides: A Safety Concern or an Overreaction?

The guest, alarmed by the situation, didn’t hold back their frustration, explaining:

“Seriously though, I’m not. This coaster is rough, and you are at a high risk of losing that phone and it SMASHING MY FACE! Put the phone down!!!!”

Disney’s Matterhorn Bobsleds is famous for its intense, jerky movements and sharp turns, making it one of Disneyland’s bumpier attractions. As with most thrill rides, park rules strictly prohibit loose objects, including holding up phones while the ride is in motion. Warning signs and Cast Member announcements before boarding remind guests to keep their belongings secure.

Disneyland’s Policy on Phones & Loose Objects

Disneyland Resort prohibits guests from holding cell phones, cameras, or any loose items on certain attractions, especially high-speed coasters where objects can become airborne. Rides like Matterhorn Bobsleds, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Space Mountain all strongly discourage filming without a secured device.

Despite these rules, many guests continue to ignore guidelines, leading to frequent near-misses with flying objects. Phones, sunglasses, hats, and even popcorn buckets have been reported flying off rides—sometimes striking other guests in the process.

A Growing Problem in Theme Parks?

Theme parks worldwide are cracking down on phone use on attractions. Some Six Flags parks have introduced mandatory storage pouches for riders, preventing them from accessing their devices while on coasters.

Universal Orlando Resort also enforces strict locker policies for certain rides, including The Incredible Hulk Coaster and VelociCoaster, to eliminate the risk of loose objects flying off mid-ride.

While this Disneyland incident ended in nothing more than a heated exchange, it highlights an ongoing safety concern for theme parks. Guests are urged to follow ride safety guidelines—not just for their own well-being but also for the safety of those around them.

