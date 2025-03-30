Rachel Zegler Gives Disney Stern Warning About ‘Pirates’ Without Johnny Depp

For years now, Disney has been toying with the idea of moving forward with a Pirates of the Caribbean film that doesn’t involve Johnny Depp.

Ever since his public fallout with the studio amid legal battles and controversy, Disney has distanced itself from the actor who made Captain Jack Sparrow an icon. There were talks of rebooting the franchise entirely, possibly with new characters, and at one point, rumors swirled about Margot Robbie leading a female-fronted version.

But here’s the thing: fans didn’t ask for that. And more importantly, they didn’t want it. Disney seemed ready to test the waters without Depp, assuming the Pirates brand was strong enough to survive without its biggest star. Spoiler alert—it’s not.

There’s no denying that Depp’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow was the soul of the franchise. From the first film in 2003 all the way to Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017, his eccentric, unpredictable performance kept audiences coming back for more—even when the plots got a little wild. Taking Depp out of Pirates is like taking the honey out of Winnie the Pooh. You can technically do it, but… why?

Rachel Zegler’s Snow White Flop Is the Canary in the Coal Mine

If Disney needs a real-world example of what happens when they ignore their audience, look no further than the live-action Snow White (2025), starring Rachel Zegler. In an attempt to “reimagine” a beloved classic, Disney threw a massive budget, big-name stars like Gal Gadot, and a complete rewrite of the source material into the mix. But it didn’t go well—at all.

Let’s talk numbers first. Snow White was a financial mess. According to multiple recent reports, the film ended up costing more than $350 million — much more than that $240 million figure that was projected a few months ago — and ended up earning back only a fraction of that.

Even The Lone Ranger—often considered Johnny Depp’s biggest flop with Disney—performed better than Zegler’s Snow White in terms of audience reception and box office pull.

Critically? It was brutal. The film’s IMDb rating currently sits at a jaw-dropping 1.7, which puts it lower than notorious cinematic disasters like Dragonball Evolution. That’s not just a flop—that’s a faceplant into the pavement. And much of that backlash can be traced back to Zegler herself.

Before the film even hit theaters, Zegler made comments in interviews that alienated the very fans Disney needed to win over. She called the original 1937 classic “weird,” and questioned why Snow White needed a prince. Instead of honoring the legacy of the character, she came off like she was embarrassed to even be a part of it.

Now, here’s where it gets interesting for Disney executives dreaming of a Pirates movie without Johnny Depp: fans remember. And they care.

Online campaigns to boycott Snow White were loud and widespread, with thousands of Disney loyalists voicing frustration that the studio was disregarding its roots and, more importantly, the fans who made these stories timeless in the first place. The backlash didn’t stay online—it translated directly to the box office.

The same thing will happen—maybe even worse—if Disney greenlights a Pirates of the Caribbean movie without Depp. Fans are already bracing for it, and they’re not interested.

Fans Have Spoken, and They Want Johnny Depp

Let’s not pretend this is a fringe group. The support for Johnny Depp’s return to Pirates isn’t coming from a small pocket of devoted fans—it’s a global wave. There have been countless petitions (some with over a million signatures) calling for Depp’s return. Social media continues to flood with messages like “No Depp, no Pirates” and “Captain Jack or nothing.”

It’s not just nostalgia. Depp’s performance made those films what they were. You can swap out side characters, villains, even whole plotlines—but there’s no Pirates without Captain Jack Sparrow.

It’s the same reason that Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) didn’t exactly soar—replacing iconic characters with new actors just doesn’t fly with devoted fanbases, especially when it’s done without their buy-in.

And here’s what makes things even more dangerous for Disney now: they’ve had flop after flop lately. The failure of The Marvels, Lightyear, Jungle Cruise, and now Snow White isn’t just bad luck—it’s a pattern. Disney’s insistence on reimagining, rebooting, and replacing instead of listening is catching up with them.

The Lone Ranger Looks Like a Win Compared to This

This part is almost comedic. Remember when The Lone Ranger (2013) was considered one of Disney’s most expensive failures? It reportedly cost $250 million and only earned $260 million globally—barely breaking even when marketing and distribution costs are factored in. At the time, critics and shareholders alike were tearing the studio apart for betting too big.

But now? The Lone Ranger looks like a decent performance compared to Snow White. That’s how bad things have gotten. Even Johnny Depp’s most infamous Disney flop is aging better than a film that hasn’t even finished its theatrical run yet.

It’s no longer about protecting your bottom line—it’s about not completely losing your core audience. When Rachel Zegler threw shade at the original Snow White, Disney fans revolted. And when Disney chose not to bring Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow, fans noticed that too. If they go forward without him, expect the same reaction—just louder.

Disney, This Is Your Moment to Course Correct

Rachel Zegler’s Snow White isn’t just a poorly-received film. It’s a neon warning sign for every studio executive at Disney. When you alienate your base, they don’t forgive easily. They remember. And they have more power than ever before.

The Pirates franchise still has potential—massive potential, actually. But it only works with the right pieces in place. That means you can’t slap a new cast together, call it a reboot, and expect fans to show up. They won’t. We’ve already seen what happens when you try to replace legacy characters without respect for what made them iconic in the first place.

If Disney learns anything from the Snow White debacle, let it be this: ignoring the fans is bad business. And frankly, trying to make Pirates without Johnny Depp would be the same mistake—just with a bigger budget and an even louder backlash.

The fans have spoken. Are you listening, Disney?