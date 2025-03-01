Disney Is Closing One of Its Bumpiest Rides, Expect More to Close In 2025

Tons of changes are on the way for Walt Disney World, including the closure of a fan-favorite ride.

Commonly known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Disney World is full of classic dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world,” as well as high-tech attractions such as Expedition Everest and Avatar Flight of Passage.

Some of the resort’s most recent additions are Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle / Run, both of which are roller coasters. Other notable expansions to the Waly Disney World Resort include Pandora – The World of Avatar, which opened in 2017, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which opened in 2019.

However, it’s “out with the old, in with the new,” as they say, with big changes on the horizon for Walt Disney World. This means that several attractions, including fan-favorite ones, will be shutting down. One of these closures, in particular, has rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way, with the ride offering guests one of the bumpiest, most exciting, and most thrilling experiences at any Disney theme park for over two decades.

Disney’s DINOSAUR

For those who may be out of the loop, Disney has confirmed it will be closing DINOSAUR as part of a big push to overhaul sections of the company’s Animal Kingdom theme park. While the prehistoric thrill ride will remain open through 2025, DINOSAUR will give its last tour within the first half of 2026, meaning fans don’t have a lot of time left to enjoy it.

DINOSAUR opened alongside the rest of Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 1998, although under a different name. Originally titled Countdown to Extinction, Disney sought to blend action with immersion, sending guests on a daring mission back in time to rescue an extinct species of dinosaur. The rest is (quite literally) history, with DINOSAUR carving out a dedicated and passionate fan base for itself over the last two decades.

Part of what makes DINOSAUR so exciting is the inclusion of multiple large, lifelike dinosaur animatronics. While audio animatronics have always been a crucial part of the Disney theme park experience, recent years have seen the company drift away from these mechanical creatures to more screen-based elements. In this regard, DINOSAUR is somewhat of a novelty.

The ride’s thrill factor also makes it rather unique, with DINOSAUR undoubtedly being the scariest attraction at Walt Disney World, save for other experiences like “It’s Tough to be a Bug,” which will also be closing permanently.

The loss of DINOSAUR has already been discussed and debated among Disney World fans, as some have come to love it over the decades, while others are ready to see it go. Regardless of how fans feel, it’s always a hard pill to swallow when an opening-day attraction shuts its doors for good.

DINOSAUR is closing as part of the ongoing remodel of DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Work began on this project earlier in 2025, with TriceraTop Spin and the land’s selection of carnival games shutting down for good in January.

DINOSAUR will eventually be replaced with a new attraction inspired by Indiana Jones, a full-circle moment considering Disney World’s prehistoric romp through time was a copy of Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure.

DINOSAUR isn’t the only attraction on the chopping block, with the Walt Disney World Resort making multiple rides and locations for closure in 2025. Starting at the Magic Kingdom, Disney will soon begin working on its controversial Frontierland expansion. Announced last year, Disney’s Frontierland will soon be home to an all-new area dedicated to Pixar’s Cars franchise.

While exciting, this project has been so divisive within the community because Disney will be closing Rivers of America to make room for Lightning McQueen and the rest of the Radiator Springs crew. Closing the Rivers of America also means closing Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat, all three of which have become fan-favorite experiences.

These changes and closures stretched far beyond the Magic Kingdom, with Disney also set to overhaul Hollywood Studios. Just like Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios is also receiving its own Pixar expansion, which was inspired by Monsters Inc.

This project has proven controversial, too, as it means the closure of Muppet*Vision 3D and the entirety of Muppets Courtyard.

Will you miss DINOSAUR? What is your favorite ride at Disney World?