Disney World Is Shutting Down Its Scariest Ride Forever

Disney is closing its scariest ride in Florida.

The Walt Disney World Resort is filled to the absolute brim with incredible rides, attractions, shows, and dining experiences, all of which lead to the title of “Most Magical Place on Earth.” From classics like Peter Pan’s Flight to “it’s a small world,” there’s truly no end to the magic of Walt Disney World.

However, the resort has certainly changed over the years, with Disney Imagineers constantly trying to improve and provide guests with something new and exciting.

This is best exemplified by new, high-tech attractions like Magic Kingdom’s TRON Lightcycle / Run and EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, two roller coasters that propelled Disney into the new modern age of theme parks.

However, Disney began experimenting with its thrill rides long before these two new coasters, with one of the company’s scariest and most frightening experiences now on the chopping block.

Disney’s DINOSAUR Explained

While Disney is known for its family-friendly rides and attractions, DINOSAUR was a major departure for the company. The ride is loud, fast, and aggressive and features terrifying dino animatronics that will leave even the bravest riders shaking in their time-traveling boots.

DINOSAUR dares guests to hop aboard a special device called a Time Rover, essentially a large four-wheeler capable of traveling back in time. Guests have one mission: to bring back a live dinosaur, an iguanodon, to the Dino Insutriue for research purposes. Of course, this mission quickly goes all kinds of wrong, with guests coming face to face with the deadly, meat-eating carnotaurus.

DINOSAUR opened alongside Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park in 1998, though the ride was originally called Countdown to Extinction. The differences between Countdown to Extinction and the DINOSAUR everyone knows and loves today are minimal, though the original version featured more intense sound effects and a different narration style from Dr. Seeker, the ride’s fictional main character.

While certainly not as popular as other rides and attractions like Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and even other Animal Kingdom experiences like Expedition Everest, DINOSAUR managed to carve out its own space in the Disney park fandom, becoming a cult classic among certain guests.

How Scary Is it?

By all accounts, DINOSAUR is the scariest ride still in operation today at the Walt Disney World Resort. This is not to say that Walt Disney World is not home to other scary or intense rides, with attractions like Haunted Mansion, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Mission: SPACE offering up their own adrenaline-pumping ventures for brave guests.

However, DINOSAUR is unique in just how mean and aggressive it is, going above and beyond in an attempt to scare its riders.

While other Walt Disney World rides and attractions can be considered scary or intense, none are quite as extreme as DINOSAUR. During their time-traveling journey, guests are led to believe they are inches away from becoming lunch for these massive dinosaurs.

Not only are these dinosaurs lager in size, they are also incredibly loud and realistic looking. During certain points of the ride, one carnotaurus lunges toward the guests, forcing their Time Rover to make a quick, last-minute evasive escape.

This all results in a terrifying encounter with a carnotaurus who stands tall above guests riding. This dino comes out of nowhere, making for the perfect opportunity for an on-ride photo. Only after guests flee from this creature do they finally find the Iguanodon they’ve been looking for during their adventure.

However, there’s not much time left, as the meteor that eviscerated most life forms is about to hit Earth. Guests make one final attempt to travel back in time just as a massive carnotaurus head leaps toward them. The entire attraction goes dark for a beat until guests discover they made it back to the present. Not only do all the guests survive, but they manage to bring back one additional “extra large” passenger, the Iguanadon!

The mission was a success, and Dr. Seeker shares his excitement and appreciation for guests before riders exit the Time Rover. The attraction ends on a triumphant note, though we would not blame you if you need a second to catch your breath.

Is It Too Scary? The intensity of DINOSAUR has made the ride one of the most controversial and divisive at the Walt Disney World Resort, with some guests loving the experience and others feeling as though it’s a cheap, loud, and bumpy ride not worth taking. The ferocity of the massive dinosaur figures leads many families to steer clear of the attraction entirely. Even Disney itself warns guests about the intensity of DINOSAUR on various signs around the attraction’s entrance. Disney also notes that the ride may scare small children on its official website:

DINOSAUR includes loud sounds in the dark and menacing dinosaurs that may scare some children

However, for many guests, DINOSAUR is a fun, thrilling, and menacing adventure unlike anything else ever seen at a Disney theme park. It joins the ranks of other terrifying attractions like Disney’s ill-fated Extra’terror’estrial Alien Encounter.

This experience was located at Magic Kingdom from the late 1990s through the early 2000s and easily goes down in history as Disney’s scariest attraction of all time.

Much like DINOSAUR, Disney’s Alien Encounter placed guests in complete darkness, using sound to scare and frighten its patrons. This attraction was not a ride, however, with guests taking a seat in a round theater with one central teleportation tube in the middle.

Alien Encounter proved to be so scary that many guests complained to Disney about its intensity, arguing that an “adult” experience such as this one did not belong in the Magic Kingdom. Eventually, Disney listened to these complaints, closing Alien Encounter forever in 2003.

Much like Alien Encounter, DINOSAUR will soon also go extinct, though for many different and far more exciting reasons.

Disney Braces for Extinction

Disney first teased the closure of DINOSAUR back in 2022, with Disney Parks and Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro unveiling concept art for a reimagined DinoLand U.S.A. This concept art featured new attractions based on Zootopia and Moana, two franchises that seemed like odd choices for a theme park dedicated to conservation and realistic portrayals of animals.

However, these plans were quickly scrapped, with Disney sharing new concept art the following year that featured attractions based on Indiana Jones and Encanto. While still somewhat odd, guests agreed these franchises made more sense than Zootopia and Moana, even if adding Indiana Jones to Disney’s Animal Kingdom still felt like a stretch.

The legendary archeologist will take over the former spot of DINOSAUR. DINOSAUR’s original track and ride vehicles are expected to stay put, but the new Indy adventure will feature a completely brand new story,

This is an incredibly ironic way for DINOSAUR to go extinct, as the ride itself was a copy of Disneyland’s beloved Indiana Jones Adventure ride.

The exact timeframes are still unknown, but Disney confirmed the first pieces of DinoLand U.S.A. will close forever in early 2025. DINOSAUR is expected to stay open during DinoLand’s phased closure, meaning guests still have a few months left to take a trip back in time with Dr. Seeker.

Now What?

Disney unveiled its new concept for the reimagined DinoLand project at the company’s conference in August, sharing even more details about the project. Josh D’Amaro once again got on stage to discuss the changes at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, confirming that DINOSAUR will soon go extinct.

While DINOSAUR may not be missed by everyone, the ride has become a favorite among diehard Animal Kingdom and Disney theme park fans in general. DINOSAUR provided a wickedly fun and intense experience unlike anything else offered at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

For those who love DINOSAUR, we encourage you to take this time to experience one of Disney’s wackiest and most unique attractions a few more times will you can before it closes.

Below is Disney’s official description of the attraction.

A Race Against Time A paleontologist recruits you for a secret mission to bring a 3.5-ton Iguanadon back to the present. There’s just one problem—the giant meteor that wiped out life on Earth is on the way! Board a rugged Time Rover vehicle and set off on a thrilling adventure through a primeval forest filled with life-like dinosaurs. Careen through unpredictable hairpin turns. Dart around a fearsome Velociraptor hunting for prey. Avoid the clutches of a Cearadactylus soaring overhead! As the clock counts down, fiery meteors crash down around you. Will you make your escape before the dinosaurs—and you—become extinct?

