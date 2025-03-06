Body Language Expert Analyzes Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s Oscars Presentation Amid Feud

During the 97th Academy Awards, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s presentation garnered significant attention, not for the award they were presenting but due to perceived tension between the two actresses. Body language experts and audiences scrutinized their interaction, sparking discussions about their personal and professional dynamics.

Analysis of Body Language in Oscars Presentation

The Oscars often serve as a platform for actors to display their craft and chemistry with fellow presenters. In this instance, Rachel Zegler’s (Snow White) and Gal Gadot’s (Evil Queen) appearances were marked by noticeable physical distance, suggesting a feud between the stars.

Body language expert Judi James observed that the pair “effectively came out on stage separately,” indicating a significant divide in their postures and movements. Zegler appeared animated, walking ahead with her arms swinging freely, while Gadot remained composed, clutching her skirt in what experts interpret as a defensive posture.​

Snow White actress Rachel Zegler does bizarre walk while walking on stage at The Oscars alongside her co-star Gal Gadot. pic.twitter.com/15F29D9v5Q — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 3, 2025

A prominent indicator of their strained interaction was the lack of eye contact. Such behavior is often associated with discomfort or disengagement, especially during co-presentations where mutual respect is typically displayed. Throughout their time on stage, Zegler and Gadot avoided looking at each other, reinforcing the perception of underlying tension.​

The physical distance between the actresses was also notable. Typically, co-presenters stand close, engaging in natural dialogue or light-hearted interaction. However, the space between Zegler and Gadot was marked, almost as if a metaphorical wall had been erected.

Fans and body language analysts took to social media, highlighting the “lack of chemistry” between the two and contrasting their behavior with that of other duos who displayed camaraderie during the event. ​

James further pointed out specific gestures that underscored the tension. Zegler’s “closed lip beam” and her head held back seemed to convey an unwillingness to fully engage, while Gadot’s fidgeting and downcast eyes suggested discomfort.

These non-verbal cues often speak louder than words, particularly in high-stakes events like the Oscars, offering insight into their potentially strained relationship.

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot Feud: Political Context

The speculation surrounding Zegler and Gadot’s body language during their Oscars presentation cannot be viewed in isolation. Their divergent political views, especially concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, have significantly influenced public perceptions of their relationship.

Gadot, an Israeli actress, has long been a vocal supporter of her country, particularly during times of conflict. Zegler, on the other hand, has emerged as an outspoken advocate for Palestinian rights, often using her social media platforms to highlight the struggles of the Palestinian people.

and always remember, free palestine. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) August 12, 2024

Their contrasting stances have fueled public discourse about their relationship, both personally and professionally.

Following their Oscars presentation, online sentiment was overwhelmingly focused on their perceived discomfort. This tweet summed up the sentiment:

rachel zegler getting paired with gal gadot… oh oscars you are MESSYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/8X8vjxTvfy — paige 🌙 (@paiges_gvf) March 3, 2025

Along with this funny backstage reenactment

Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler backstage #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k2wwzFHUr9 — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) March 3, 2025

In addition to their political differences, Zegler’s past comments regarding the original Snow White (1937) film have further complicated matters. Her critique of the classic film, specifically its portrayal of romance (e.g., a prince kissing a comatose Snow White), added fuel to the fire.

Zegler’s comments about the movie being outdated were not only controversial but also seemed to clash with Gadot’s more traditional views on film and culture. Some industry insiders speculated that these public disagreements may have influenced their on-set dynamic, though neither actress has openly addressed these claims.

Backlash Surrounding Snow White Remake

As anticipation builds for Disney’s live-action Snow White (2025), the tensions between Zegler and Gadot have come to the forefront. The film has already been mired in controversy, with critics questioning the creative direction and casting choices. Adding to the intrigue, the feud between the two leads has made it difficult for audiences to separate the personal from the professional.

While a few fans have rallied behind Zegler’s criticisms of the original film, most have expressed disapproval, suggesting that her vocal stance on social issues could impact the film’s box office success.

The controversy surrounding the remake comes when Hollywood grapples with increasing demands for more socially conscious content. However, as Zegler’s remarks have shown, not all fans are eager for change.

Some feel that Snow White should remain as it is, while others support the actress’s call for a more progressive reimagining. Zegler’s vocal stance on various issues, including her support for Palestinian rights, has placed her at the center of an ideological divide, with some fans rallying behind her while others distance themselves from her politics.

As a result, Zegler’s involvement in Snow White has become a focal point for ongoing debates about Hollywood’s responsibility to address political and social issues in its storytelling. Gadot, meanwhile, has largely remained silent on the matter, leading some to speculate that her views on the film and its direction may differ from those of her co-stars.

Online Sentiment Regarding the Film’s Anticipated Success

The release of Snow White is now just around the corner, and with it, significant attention from both critics and fans. However, the ongoing tension between Zegler and Gadot has made it difficult to predict how the film will be received. Fan reactions to the film’s marketing have been mixed, with some expressing excitement about the fresh take on a beloved classic while others are wary of the film’s direction.

Critics have voiced concerns about the film’s ability to resonate with audiences amid the controversies. The ongoing debate surrounding its relevance and the stars’ individual public personas suggests a looming risk for box office performance. Given that audience perceptions can make or break a film, Disney’s marketing team for Snow White has its hands full.

Gal Gadot’s co-star in Snow White, Rachel Zegler, who has posted anti-Israel content and rolled her eyes at Gadot, was nearly axed from her lead role, according to sources who claim that Disney bosses have viewed the actress as a ‘nightmare’. pic.twitter.com/k92ynbTnRT — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 17, 2024

The dynamics between high-profile celebrities can significantly impact a film’s promotional cycle and overall reception. As the entertainment industry continues to navigate these complex waters, the implications of Zegler and Gadot’s perceived feud could become instrumental in shaping the media narrative.

Some industry insiders believe the tension between the two stars could deter audiences or drive curiosity to see how their on-screen dynamic plays out.

Film studios are acutely aware of how celebrity relationships affect audience perceptions before a movie’s release. The Oscars presentation brought Zegler and Gadot’s relationship to the forefront, prompting speculation that may not only reflect on personal matters but also alter pre-release expectations for Snow White (2025).

The industry’s scrutiny will undoubtedly consider these dynamics moving forward. Whether Disney will lean into the controversy or attempt to downplay it remains to be seen.

The Academy Awards are often used to highlight relationships and dynamics among presenters. In this case, the Oscars exacerbated the dialogue regarding Zegler and Gadot while highlighting their differences in opinion and professional personas.

The Academy’s role in facilitating this conversation showcases how celebrity interactions are scrutinized in the public eye. Given the Oscars’ massive viewership, this moment will likely remain a talking point for weeks.

As conversations around Zegler and Gadot evolve, predictions for the Snow White project’s economic viability hang in the balance. If public sentiment leans toward negativity, as suggested by numerous online discussions, the expected monetary returns for the film could sway considerably.

Disney have an interesting marketing strategy for Snow White. It co-stars Israeli Gal Gadot, making sure Israel-haters will boycott it, and Israel-hater Rachel Zegler, making sure pro-Israelis will be loathe to watch it. Is there some way to alienate neutral viewers too? — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) August 13, 2024

Therefore, both actresses may need to engage in more conciliatory public interactions to bolster their film’s chances within an increasingly contentious landscape. Whether real or exaggerated, the outcome of this feud will be closely watched by fans and industry professionals alike.

What are your thoughts on the perceived tension between Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot during their Oscars presentation? Do you believe their political differences have influenced their professional relationship, and how might this impact your anticipation for the upcoming Snow White (2025) film?