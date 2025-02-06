Walt Disney World Confirms Three Major Resort Closures for 2025

If you’re planning a Disney World vacation in 2025, be prepared for a year filled with closures—both for rides and more.

While refurbishments are necessary to keep attractions in top shape, the sheer number of closures this year might throw a wrench into some vacation plans. From beloved coasters to some of the most iconic resort pools, here’s a breakdown of what will be unavailable and what alternatives you might have.

Major Disney World Ride Closures in 2025

Disney World is no stranger to ride refurbishments, but 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most significant years for maintenance projects.

One of the biggest closures that will impact guests is Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom. The ride shut down for a major refurbishment on January 6, 2025, and it’s not expected to reopen until 2026. Disney plans to retrack the coaster and add updated features, but in the meantime, Frontierland will feel noticeably different without one of its biggest draws.

Over at EPCOT, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros is also temporarily out of commission. This beloved boat ride inside the Mexico Pavilion closed in early January and is expected to reopen by mid-March.

In Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Kali River Rapids is undergoing its routine winter maintenance and should be back by early spring, provided there are no delays. Meanwhile, Astro Orbiter in Tomorrowland is also closing for up to eight months, making it one of the longer refurbishments on the list.

Disney is making an effort to update its rides and attractions, but for visitors who were looking forward to these experiences, the timing of so many closures at once might be frustrating.

Pool Closures: What You Need to Know

If you thought ride refurbishments were the only issue, think again. Several Disney resort pools are also undergoing refurbishments, meaning guests may need to adjust their relaxation plans.

Here’s a look at the pools that will be closed in 2025:

Stormalong Bay (Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts) Closed January through June 2025

This closure includes the main pool, lazy river, and pirate ship slide. Guests staying at these resorts can still use the leisure pools at the Beach Club and Yacht Club. Fantasia Pool (Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort) Closed January through April 2025

While this pool is closed, guests can still swim at the Duck Pond Pool, located at the same resort. The Courtyard Pool (Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa) Closed January 27 through late February 2025

This closure also includes the Courtyard Bar. However, the resort’s Beach Pool remains open.

In total, three major pools are confirmed to be closing for extended refurbishments in 2025. These closures could impact guests who prefer resorts with top-tier pool experiences.

Additionally, Disney has already announced future pool closures for 2026, including:

Surfboard Bay Pool and the kiddie pool at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Bay Cove Pool, the water play area, and whirlpool spa at Bay Lake Tower (Disney’s Contemporary Resort)

How These Closures Might Affect Your Disney World Trip

While it’s always good to know about refurbishments in advance, these closures might change the way guests plan their vacations. If you were looking forward to spending time at one of the affected pools, it’s best to check alternate options at your resort or consider staying somewhere else if the pool experience is a priority.

Similarly, if you’re visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, or Animal Kingdom, it might be worth adjusting your itinerary to focus on other attractions while your favorites are closed.

Disney frequently updates its refurbishment schedules, so checking the official website or consulting a travel agent can help you avoid any surprises.