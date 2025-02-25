Universal Permanently Closing Attraction at Park in Two Weeks, Replacement Confirmed

Universal Destinations & Experiences has officially confirmed the date when guests will be able to take their last ride on this almost 10-year-old attraction.

Owned by Comcast, the growth of the Universal Destinations & Experiences brand is huge.

Not only will the company open its most exciting addition to date, the new third gate–Universal Epic Universe–in Central Florida, but it will also expand its United States footprint with Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas, and Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, Nevada. The latter is scheduled to open to guests on August 14, 2025.

As for Universal Kids and Universal Epic Universe, the former, while yet to receive an opening date, will feature seven themed lands based on the following franchises: Shrek, Puss in Boots, Gabby’s Dollhouse, Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous, Trolls, Minions, and Spongebob Squarepants.

With Epic Universe, Universal will expand its already robust offering at the Universal Orlando Resort, with new areas including Dark Universe, How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and the Ministry of Magic expansion for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

It’s clear 2025 is Universal’s year, especially when comparing it against the other theme park giant, Disney. While Universal is expanding at a speedy rate in both Florida and the wider U.S., Disney’s resorts–Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort–are keeping their new additions closer to home. That said, Universal will be ridding its parks of some attractions in the wake of such rapid growth.

At Universal Studios Florida, the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit attraction will be permanently closing, and now a new closure has been confirmed for its sister park in Los Angeles, California.

The Fast & Furious–Supercharged attraction, found inside the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood will cease to exist in under a month. Confirming the closure on Instagram, Universal (@unistudios) shared the last day to ride the polarizing attraction as well as the reason why it was being permanently closed. They wrote:

The “Fast & Furious-Supercharged” attraction on the Studio Tour prepares for its last ride on March 10, 2025, prior to the all-new, high-speed outdoor roller coaster “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” opening in 2026. Be sure to experience it one last time before the attraction closes.

Fast & Furious–Supercharged acts as the grand finale to the park’s iconic Studio Tour attraction. Universal Studios Hollywood’s Studio Tour has existed in many forms and has been a part of the Universal theme park for decades.

Offering a rare glimpse behind the scenes of real working movie and TV sets, this legendary tram ride, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, takes guests through the famous backlot, featuring iconic locations from Jaws, War of the Worlds, Jurassic Park, and the eerie Bates Motel.

With Jaws and King Kong-themed sections, Fast & Furious–Supercharged closes out the attraction with an explosive 3D-HD thrill ride where guests are thrown into a high-speed chase alongside Dom, Hobbs, Letty, and the gang. With wraparound screens, roaring engines, and gravity-defying stunts, it’s an adrenaline-fueled sendoff.

As Universal states, the closure of Supercharged comes as the theme park gets ready to welcome the new coaster, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, which is expected to open in 2026. The steel thrill ride will be the West Coast park’s first high-speed outdoor roller coaster.

“The dynamic new thrill ride, themed to Universal Pictures’ blockbuster film saga, Fast & Furious, will elevate the guest experience with innovative and technological achievements never previously employed in a roller coaster,” NBC Universal wrote in a 2024 press release.

“The state-of-the-art ride system is being uniquely designed to immerse guests within the high-speed Fast & Furious universe,” the statement explained.

“Highlights will include groundbreaking 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles as they rocket along an elaborate track meticulously constructed with sound reduction technology for a breathtaking, superior experience. These attributions will create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds.”

There is no confirmed opening date for the Hollywood Drift ride, but guests can mark March 10, 2025, in their calendars as the last time to experience Fast & Furious–Supercharged at Universal Studios in California.

