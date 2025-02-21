Universal Stuns Millions With the Resurrection of Opening Day Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort has shocked millions by announcing the resurrection of an opening-day attraction.

The ride had been closed down without anyone knowing why. Inside The Magic has the inside scoop with original reporting and details.

Universal Orlando’s Latest Announcements Thrill Theme Park Fans

Universal Orlando Resort is on fire with groundbreaking announcements, keeping fans eagerly anticipating the future. Recently, the company revealed that Universal Horror Unleashed will open in Las Vegas in August 2025, setting a new standard for year-round horror attractions.

Then, the much-anticipated Epic Universe, the largest expansion in Universal history, was confirmed for a May 2025 grand opening. As if that wasn’t enough, today’s announcement introduced the Universal Kids Resort, a brand-new family-focused theme park opening in 2026.

However, amidst these exciting new projects, Universal has also surprised guests with the long-awaited reopening of a beloved classic—Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure’s Jurassic Park.

Pteranodon Flyers: The Suspicious Closure That Left Fans Frustrated

Pteranodon Flyers, a staple attraction since Islands of Adventure debuted in 1999, had been mysteriously shut down for almost a year with no official explanation. Unlike other closures, Universal remained tight-lipped about the reason for its prolonged downtime, leading to rampant speculation. Some suggested maintenance issues, while others feared it was quietly being retired.

Pteranodon Flyers has officially reopened after a nearly-year long closure. – @insideuniversal on X

Here are some photos taken in September of 2024 by one of our own reporters showing significant rust and damage on the attraction, which likely led to the opening-day ride closing down for nearly a year:

Adding to the frustration, the ride’s condition had been deteriorating for years. Fans who visited in early 2023 reported peeling paint, rusting support beams, and a bumpy ride experience that felt more hazardous than exhilarating. Concerns grew that the once-charming glider ride—offering breathtaking aerial views of Jurassic Park—had become unsafe for guests.

A Stunning Transformation: The Ride Returns Better Than Ever

To the delight of longtime Universal Orlando visitors, Pteranodon Flyers officially reopened today, looking brand-new after an extensive refurbishment. While Universal never addressed the specifics behind its closure, the results speak for themselves.

Guests boarding the ride today were thrilled to see:

Freshly painted ride vehicles in vibrant shades of green and yellow, restoring their original prehistoric charm.

in vibrant shades of green and yellow, restoring their original prehistoric charm. Completely refurbished track and support beams , eliminating rust and wear that previously raised safety concerns.

, eliminating rust and wear that previously raised safety concerns. A smoother ride experience , ensuring that guests no longer endure jerky movements or unsettling vibrations mid-flight.

, ensuring that guests no longer endure jerky movements or unsettling vibrations mid-flight. Upgraded lighting and queue enhancements, making the experience more immersive and comfortable for visitors.

Early riders have shared overwhelmingly positive feedback, calling the newly restored Pteranodon Flyers “worth the wait” and praising Universal for giving the beloved attraction the care it needed.

Below are photos taken by an Inside The Magic reporter on February 11, 2025, showing the newly renovated and upgraded Pteranodon Flyers.

Why Pteranodon Flyers Remains One of Universal’s Most Unique Attractions

While Pteranodon Flyers may not be the most intense ride at Islands of Adventure, it has always been one of the most exclusive. Unlike other attractions, only children between 36” and 56” tall can ride—unless they bring an accompanying adult. This quirky restriction has made it a special experience for young visitors, while adults without children have long lamented their inability to board.

Despite this limitation, the attraction has been a fan favorite for decades due to its one-of-a-kind design. Unlike any other Universal ride, it provides a soaring, gentle glide above the Jurassic Park land, offering unbeatable views of the park’s lush prehistoric landscape.

While Universal Orlando is heavily investing in its future—building state-of-the-art attractions like Epic Universe’s Super Nintendo World and Dark Universe lands—its recent efforts to maintain legacy rides like Pteranodon Flyers demonstrate a commitment to preserving nostalgia alongside innovation.

The reopening of Pteranodon Flyers sends a reassuring message to fans that Universal is not only focused on new thrills but also dedicated to maintaining and improving its classic attractions. With Jurassic Park and Jurassic World continuing to be some of Universal’s most beloved properties, keeping this ride operational ensures that younger guests continue to enjoy the magic of soaring above dinosaurs for years to come.

A Bright Future for Universal Orlando Resort

As Universal prepares to open its most ambitious projects yet, the return of Pteranodon Flyers proves that even the smallest details matter. Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing that this classic ride has been restored to its former glory—and that Universal is paying attention to the attractions that make Islands of Adventure special.

With today’s announcement, Universal Orlando Resort has once again solidified itself as the leader in immersive, thrilling, and family-friendly experiences. Whether guests are eagerly counting down to Epic Universe’s opening or simply revisiting old favorites like Pteranodon Flyers, one thing is certain—there’s never been a more exciting time to visit Universal Orlando Resort.