Universal Security Warns Guests Not to Eat Bananas Before Entering

When guests visit Universal Orlando Resort, their day can be made by the amazing attractions and attention to detail that the park offers, but a lot of the time, it is the team members that really bring the parks to life.

When guests get to interact with a Team Member who is having just as much fun as them, it instantly becomes those moments that guests remember when they are heading home from the best day ever! We often hear many discuss how fantastic Disney Cast Members are at bringing the magic to guests, but Universal team members do just the same which is what makes the Orlando theme parks the spot to beat!

On a recent visit to Universal, a certain team member really went above and beyond to get us ready for a park-filled day. When Guests are walking to CityWalk to enter either Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the first thing guests must do is go through security.

Security really is the first interaction Guests have with Universal staff, and although the airport-looking metal detectors and scanners may not scream fun, the staff do! When we were going through, a security officer stopped me with an intense look on his face. I was instantly worried that I did something wrong, but he proceeded to ask me if I had eaten bananas in the past 24-hours.

I let him know that I did not, and he was relieved! He told me that there was a young boy the other day who ate a bunch of bananas before entering Universal Studios, and once the minions from Despicable Me got hold of him, they would not stop licking!

Of course, this was all made up, but instantly he had me laughing and introduced me to the world of Universal. The dedication the team member had to the story was admirable, and really enhanced my park day experience!

He even had a second story about Mickey and Minnie Mouse, noting that they were actually supposed to visit Universal Orlando Resort, but got scared that the Cat in the Hat would eat them.

The security officer was not the first team member to really engage with me and make my good day a great one, and it surely will not be the last!

More Minions at Universal?

Universal Destinations & Experiences has revealed the exciting themes that will make up its upcoming Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas. Slated for a 2026 opening, this new park promises to be a family-friendly haven, tailored especially for younger children, and will feature beloved characters from some of Universal’s most popular franchises.

The 32-acre park will feature lands inspired by fan-favorites like Minions, Shrek, Puss in Boots, Trolls, Gabby’s Dollhouse, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Jurassic World. The immersive settings are designed to bring these iconic worlds to life in interactive, playful ways that will thrill young visitors.

“We are thrilled to create an environment where families can experience and interact with these beloved stories and characters in exciting new ways,” said Sarah Gibbon, vice president and executive producer for Universal Creative.

Though specific details about the rides and shows have yet to be revealed, the company gave a glimpse into the themed areas that will populate the park. Imagine a Minions-themed water retreat, an undersea world with SpongeBob SquarePants, a music-filled Trolls festival, and a swampy playground inspired by Shrek. In the Jurassic World area, kids will get up close with the dinosaurs in thrilling, interactive experiences.

“At Universal Kids Resort, children will have the chance to dance, sing, play, and discover alongside their favorite characters,” added Dan Cuffe, vice president and general manager of Universal Kids Resort.

Alongside these interactive areas, the resort will feature a central hub with shaded spaces and a hands-on play zone. An adjacent 300-room themed hotel is also under construction, offering families an immersive stay, as the hotel will serve as the gateway to the park.

This Texas-based park adds to Universal’s growing roster of themed experiences, including Universal Studios Orlando’s DreamWorks Land, which debuted last year, and features Shrek and Minions attractions. Universal also has lands dedicated to SpongeBob SquarePants and Jurassic Park at its Islands of Adventure park.

The announcement of Universal Kids Resort was made in early 2023, with plans for another year-round experience, Universal Horror Unleashed, to debut in Las Vegas this August.

