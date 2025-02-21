Repairs Now Underway for Crumbling Disneyland Castle Location

Disney is making some repairs inside one of its theme parks.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is currently in the middle of patching up cracks on the bridge connecting Main Street, U.S.A. to Sleeping Beauty Castle, a problem that first popped up over a year ago. The resort attempted to address the damage multiple times throughout 2024, with work now continuing in 2025.

Much like the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, Disneyland Paris features a stunning rendition of Sleeping Beauty Castle. While each one of Disney’s castle parks are quite breathtaking, Disneyland Paris ranks quite high among guests. Disney Imagineers, including Tony Baxter and Tom Morris, blended fiction with reality to bring the magic of Sleeping Beauty (1959) to life, with Disneyland Paris’ castle now serving as one of the European resort’s most prominent attractions.

However, due to its age, Paris’ Sleeping Beauty Castle has needed to be repaired multiple times, and work is now extending to the bridge that connects it with the rest of the park.

Disney Repairing Sleeping Beauty Castle Bridge in Paris

As shown in a new post from DLP Report on X, Disneyland Paris is now in the process of repairing parts of the crumbling bridge inside Disneyland Park. Cracks can be seen mostly underneath the bridge, although damage and general wear and tear can also be spotted on the turret-like structures at the front and back of the bridge.

Some repairs have been made on the crumbling Sleeping Beauty Castle bridge. Feels like a bandaid on a bullet wound, but isn’t that often the way..

As we said earlier, this isn’t the first time Disneyland Paris has attempted to repair damage to the Sleeping Beauty Bridge. Last year, the resort deployed construction walls, using them as barriers to keep guests safe while repairs were made. It appears that this issue is proving to be a tricky one.

The Disneyland Paris Resort opened in 1992, serving as the first and still only Disney theme park resort in Europe. The resort is split into two parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios, with the latter currently in the middle of a massive transformation project.

Once finalized, Walt Disney Studios Park will be known as Disney Adventure World, a name that will seemingly give the park more freedom to expand its list of rides, attractions, and other experiences without being tied to an outdated Hollywood backlot theme, something that Disney’s American theme parks have also been steering away from.

Featuring many of the same iconic rides and attractions found inside Disney’s theme parks stateside, Disneyland Paris also has a few unique experiences guests won’t find anywhere else.

The resort has its own version of Haunted Mansion named Phantom Manor. Instead of taking riders through a spook-filled mansion, guests are taken on an adventure through the haunted Wild West. The attraction is often considered not just one of the best rides at Disneyland Paris but at any Disney theme park.

The same can, or at least could be said about Disneyland Paris’ version of Space Mountain. Originally opened in 1995 as De la Terre à la Lune, Disney drew inspiration from Jules Verne’s classic 1865 novel From the Earth to the Moon for the thrill ride. The roller coaster has since undergone numerous changes, upgrades, and overhauls, now operating with a Star Wars-themed overlay called Hyperspace Mountain.

