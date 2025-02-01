Park Guests Have a Big Problem With Disney World’s Bathrooms

Fans have a big problem with the bathrooms at Walt Disney World.

Related: Safety Upgrades, Ride Improvements Coming To Decades-Old Disney Attraction

Walt Disney World is known for being magical, so much so that the resort has a nickname for being “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and we have to agree. From the near-endless selection of rides and attractions to the delicious treats and incredible live entertainment options, there’s really no way to go wrong during a Disney World vacation.

The same can be said about Disney’s original theme park resort in California, though for many, Disney World reigns supreme in several key areas: size, number of things to do, and hotels.

However, there’s one part of the Disney World experience fans have often criticized, with a post going viral on social media recently.

Disney World’s Bathroom Problem

Related: Disney Confirms Reopening Plans for Shuttered Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Building

While Disney World is known for its vast selection of rides, attractions, and other locations, the resort also features dozens of bathrooms. Disney’s reputation for being incredibly clean rings true for its facilities, most of which are incredibly nice, up-to-date spots to use or simply take a break from the hustle and bustle of the theme parks.

However, there’s one problem: the toilet paper. If you have ever vacationed at Disney World, you know what we are talking about. The resort’s infamous single-ply selection leaves a lot to be desired and has been a point of contention among travelers for years.

This backlash hasn’t stopped or changed anything, with most, if not all, places offering the same ultra-thin and rough brand of toilet paper resort-wide.

Reddit user bigmacattack13 recently commented on this topic, saying what we and most of Disney World’s guests are probably thinking. “Oh my God the only thing not magical about Disney is the damn toilet paper,” said the fan. “Do you think we can get something? That’s not two-ply? Pretty damn sure Costco has a bundle!”

Related: Disney World’s Next Big Cuts: 10 Classic Attractions May Be Removed Forever

Obviously, the likely reason Disney chose such thin toilet paper is that it clogs the toilets less frequently. Considering the sheer number of guests who enter Disney World’s theme park gates on a given day, it’s crucial that Disney spends as little time fixing bathroom problems as possible.

“Always pack my own,” said one fan. “Always. It’s awful everywhere.”

“Could not agree more and not ashamed to admit I packed my own rolls during our trip last October,” said another.

Another reason could be that this toilet paper option is simply cheaper than others. Either way, this looks like something guests will simply have to deal with if they intend to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Related: Fans Immediately Want Tom Holland’s Replacement To Be Recast Following Recent Comments

In other, more important news, the entire Walt Disney World Resort is about to embark on perhaps its largest transformation yet, with several large-scale projects set to begin soon.

Starting with Animal Kingdom, Disney’s nature-themed theme park has already seen major shakeups of its own, mostly with DinoLand. Here is where guests can, or could, learn about prehistoric creatures, though DinoLand will soon go completely extinct. Half of the area closed permanently earlier this year, with the latter half set to shut down at a later date.

This is all being done to make way for a brand-new land meant to evoke South America, which will feature several new rides and attractions.

Over at the Magic Kingdom, guests are already saying their final goodbyes to the park’s waterways, the Rivers of America, which will be shutting down soon. This is also being done to make way for a new expansion, this time inspired by Pixar’s Cars franchise.

Soon, Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland will be home to several new experiences inspired by Lightning McQueen, Mater, and the rest of the animated racing crew, similar to what is found on the West Coast at Disneyland’s Radiator Springs.

Finally, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be undergoing its own set of transformations, notably in the park’s Muppets Courtyard. Last year, Disney announced The Muppets would be exiting their place at the park, with the company confirming Muppet*Vision 3D, as well as the rest of the Muppets-themed area, will soon be home to Mike, Sully, and the rest of Monstropolis from Pixar’s Monsters Inc.

All this and more are set to take shape this year at Walt Disney World, with several more exciting projects on the horizon.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World this year?